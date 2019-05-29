Report: Arsenal join Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, and are ready to meet the club’s £26 million asking price.
Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton – where he had a successful loan this season – are all interested in securing the services of the Portugal international for next season.
The Gunners have lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus, and manager Unai Emery reckons Gomes is the perfect replacement having been impressed with his top-flight performances.
The 25-year-old will certainly leave Camp Nou permanently this summer, and more suitors could emerge given his relatively cheap price.
Barcelona beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the Portuguese’s signature in 2016, and while he failed to replicate his Valencia form at the club, he was crucial to the Toffees’ campaign during the season.
He could fancy the chance to move to Arsenal, especially if they secure Champions League football for next season with victory in tonight’s Europa League final at Chelsea’s expense.
Emery wants to strengthen his squad in order to challenge for silverware and a top-four finish next term, and snapping up Gomes will be a huge boost.