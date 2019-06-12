Report: Arsenal could be handed Champions League boost as Manchester City face being hit with ban within weeks 

According to The Sun, English Premier League champions Manchester City face being banned from next season’s Champions League within weeks despite the club asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport to throw out UEFA’s charges against them.
UEFA investigators have accused City of breaching financial fair play rules, and should a one-season ban from the competition be handed to them, fifth-placed Arsenal will be handed a massive lifeline.
CAS have told The Sun that City’s claim has no effect in terms of stopping UEFA ongoing process, and with English clubs set to retain their four competition places according to Champions League regulations, the North London outfit will automatically take the berth if Pep Guardiola’s side are stripped of it.
Arsenal missed out on a top-four finish for the third season running and also blew their only chance of making the continental elite competition following their 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Europa League final.
Manager Unai Emery’s side took a big hit financially as a result, with very little funds available for them to buy players in the summer transfer window.
However, the Gunners could be set to recieve a huge boost if City get banned, as they will be handed Champions League qualification money, which will come very handy for a side in dire need of quality additions to its ranks.