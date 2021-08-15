Rangers, Aston Villa and Tottenham want Caleb Chukwuemeka

Glasgow Rangers have joined the race to bring exciting young striker, Caleb Chukwuemeka, to the Ibrox club this summer.

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (printed edition), the Gers are showing keen interest in signing the highly-rated Northampton Town striker.

The 19-year-old has been chased by Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

It has been claimed earlier this week that Villa are leading the race for his signature.

Dean Smith, the Villa boss wanted Chukwuemeka to join his brother at Villa Park, but he has started the new season with the Cobblers.

Rangers do have a host of strikers on their ranks — Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe — but it seems the Gers are still keen to add another forward to their impressive squad.

Chukwuemeka is a player of immense potential, and top clubs must have seen something special in him. His numbers, however, doesn’t reflect his talent, but he is young and expected to improve with experience.

He only scored one goal in 22 league games for Northampton last season. However, he is a gamble worth taking.

The youngster is known for his unbelievable pace and physical attributes. He could be a good backup option for both Spurs and Villa.

Although Rangers and Spurs are attractive destinations, a move to Villa appears more likely, with Chukwuemeka’s younger brother playing already for the Midland club.