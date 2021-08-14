Premier League 2021/22 Week 1: EPL Results & Table

The first round of fixtures in the Premier League features some exciting matches across the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the games.

The action got underway on Friday evening, with Brentford recording a deserved 2-0 home victory over Arsenal – Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard got the goals.

There are seven games on Saturday, starting with the lunchtime clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford.

📋 Here’s @lucyjward_ and @DFletcherSport to bring us the Man Utd and Leeds line up for today’s clash! Jadon Sancho starts from the bench. 📺 BT Sport 1 HD & Ultimate pic.twitter.com/m3KcqE0kYB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Chelsea versus Crystal Palace is the standout game of the 3.00 pm fixtures, and the home side are a good bet to start the season with a win.

N’Golo Kante is doubtful after picking up a knock in midweek, and he is likely to be left out of the starting XI.

Jorginho and Mason Mount were on the bench for the UEFA Super Cup game against Villarreal but will be in the line-up against Palace.

Liverpool kick-off their bid to win the Premier League title with a visit to Norwich City in the early evening game.

There are two games on Sunday, with Newcastle United vs West Ham United kicking things off at 2.00 pm.

Declan Rice is expected to start for West Ham as they strive to prove that last season’s sixth-place finish was not a fluke.

Tottenham vs Manchester City completes the first round of games.

Week 1 EPL Results

Friday, August 13

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

Saturday, August 14

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Sunday, August 15

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Premier League Highlights

The bees sting again! 🐝🐝 Ivan Toney wins the flick ahead of Ben White and Christian Norgaard heads home for Brentford to double the lead! 😮 📺 Watch Brentford v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League and follow live updates: https://t.co/68I9wwcrfb pic.twitter.com/5GalGMvRll — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

Premier League Table

