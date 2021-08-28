Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Brighton

Everton have made a solid start to their Premier League campaign, remaining unbeaten in their opening two games.

The Toffees won their opening match 3-1 against Southampton and earned a 2-2 draw against Leeds last weekend.

The Merseyside outfit also managed a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town in their last game in the EFL Cup.

Rafael Benitez’s side are up against Brighton away from home, but they should be in full confidence ahead of the game.

Ahead of the match, speculation was rife that Paris Saint-Germain could make an attempt to sign Everton forward Richarlison if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club.

However, the Spaniard has confirmed in the press conference yesterday that the club are not even thinking of losing Richarlison, and that the Brazilian is an integral part of his plans.

The same cannot be said about Moise Kean who got sent off in the last match. The young striker has been linked with a move away from the club, and in any case, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to return to the side.

Everton are likely to retain the same starting line-up that earned a draw at Elland Road.

Demarai Gray, 25, has impressed heavily so far, and he is likely to retain his place. Mason Holgate started in the EFL Cup, but Yerry Mina is likely to reclaim his place.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford, Keane, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray.