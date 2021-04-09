Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Liverpool

Aston Villa face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, and Dean Smith’s side will be looking to build on their impressive win over Fulham last time out.

Villa have won just one of their last five league games, and they need to start putting together a winning run.

The Midlands club started the season in impressive form, but they are currently ninth in the table and the fans will be slightly disappointed with the decline.

The last time these two sides met in the Premier League, Liverpool were crushed 7-2, and the Reds will be looking to avenge that defeat here.

Liverpool head into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the players will be determined to bounce back strongly.

The Reds were quite impressive in their last league game against Arsenal, and they will be desperate to replicate that performance once again.

However, they have been quite poor at home, failing to score in six of their last seven league games at Anfield.

They have lost their last six league games at home, and this will be another tough challenge for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson for this game.

Jack Grealish is sidelined for Villa after an injury setback, and Wesley is still working on his match fitness.

Smith is likely to make one change to the side that beat Fulham. 26-year-old Trezeguet should start in place of El Ghazi after his impressive display last time out.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Sanson, Traore, Watkins.

