Aston Villa star Jack Grealish out injured until May

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish will miss his side’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend and is set to be out for the rest of April.

The England international was widely expected to return to action last weekend against Fulham, having missed their last six Premier League games and Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers due to a shin injury.

However, according to The Sun, the Villa star felt discomfort in his shin, and the club medical team has advised him to spend the next three weeks on the sidelines to recover fully.

As a result, Grealish is likely to miss the games against Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion later this month, with Villa’s trip to Everton on May 1 identified as the most probable date for his return.

Sportslens View

Dean Smith’s side have won just twice in his absence, losing three times and drawing the other two. They will be eager to have him around for the last six games of the campaign.

Villa are currently ninth in the table with nine games to go, and they face Everton twice, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in what is expected to be a very tricky run-in.

They will need to pick up some valuable points in those fixtures to boost their now-slim chances of playing European football next term, and Grealish’s return will come as a huge boost.

The attacker will also be hoping to impress when he returns to secure a spot in manager Gareth Southgate’s European Championships squad for the summer.

The Three Lions boss is being kept updated about Grealish’s progress and is happy with the amount of game time he will have under his belt by the end of this season.

Whether that will be enough to earn him a place in the Euro squad remains to be seen.

