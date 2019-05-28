Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to winning Arsenal Goal of the Season prize

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won Arsenal’s Goal of the Season prize for his effort in the 3-1 win over Leicester City last October.
The league’s joint-highest goalscorer put the game to bed after finishing a sweeping team move – which saw the Gunners turn defence into attack within 11 seconds.
Aubameyang’s effort received 27% of the votes cast, narrowly beating Aaron Ramsey’s flick against Fulham into second place.
The 29-year-old was delighted to add another prize to his personal collection after winning the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and how is how he replied to emerging as Goal of the Season winner.
Merci 🙏🏽🔥
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) May 28, 2019
The former Borussia Dortmund hitman ended the 2018-19 EPL season with 22 goals and five assists in 36 games, and the club will be counting on him on Wednesday in the Europa League final against Chelsea.
Aubameyang has eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances in the competition, and firing Arsenal to victory will help cap off what has been an incredible personal campaign.