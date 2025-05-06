The 2025 NHL Playoffs are starting to pick-up speed as the Florida Panthers look to retain their Stanley Cup title, so among the excitement we decided to look into who is regarded as the best playoff player in history?

The hardest part of any sport is to score points, whether its a goal in soccer, a touchdown in American Football or find the net in Ice Hockey – these are what win you matches.

So, to establish the greatest NHL playoff player in history, we have looked into the players that have contributed with the highest number of points from goals and assists in the vital crunch matches in the post-season.

Best NHL Playoff Player Ever: Top 5 Point Scorers

5. Jaromir Jagr (1990 – 2018)

Games Played – 208

Goals – 78

Assists – 123

Points – 201

Kicking off the list we have NHL icon, Jaromir Jagr, who enjoyed a 28-year career in the biggest ice hockey league in the world – playing for nine teams along the way.

He kick-started his NHL career in October 1990 for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins and ended his career for the Calgary Flames against the Bruins once again in April 2018.

During his time in the National Hockey League, the first ever Czech player to be drafted won two Stanley Cups in consecutive years with the Pittsburgh Penguins between 1991-92.

He is regarded as one of the best players to every don a pair of skates, appearing in the all star games eight times between 1991-2000 (only missing out in 1993 and 1999).

Jagr made 208 appearances in the playoffs scoring 78 goals and contributing with 123 assists, which included some memorable moments like a hat-trick against the Washington Capitals in 1996, a match winning double against the Buffalo Sabres in 2001 and a vital assist in 2016 at 44-years-old to help the Florida Panthers progress.

4. Glenn Anderson (1980 – 1997)

Games Played – 225

Goals – 93

Assists – 121

Points – 214

Next on the list we have six-time Stanley Cup winner, Glenn Anderson, who played 225 playoff matches, scoring 93 goals and providing 121 assists between 1980-1997.

Anderson played for five different NHL sides, but his heart was always with the Edmonton Oilers, playing for the franchise in three separate spells (80-87, 91-92 & 96-00).

The NHL legend is known for his dynamism on the ice and was a vital part of the infamous ‘Oiler dynasty’ alongside Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Jari Kurri.

He won five of his six Stanley Cups with the Oilers, winning in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 & 1990, before going on to win the illustrious trophy for the final time with the New York Rangers in 1994.

Performances in the playoffs have also helped Anderson’s status among other elite NHL players, Anderson scored multiple game-winning goals in vital moments, doing so against Calgary in 1984, Los Angeles in 1985 and Detroit in 1987.

3. Jari Kurri (1980 – 1998)

Games Played – 200

Goals – 106

Assists – 127

Points – 233

The third highest point-scorer in NHL playoff history is none-other than Jari Kurri, who played for five different National Hockey League teams between 1980-98.

Scoring 233 points in 200 appearances (106G+127 assists) highlights the ability Kurri possessed and explains why he won five Stanley Cups – forming an iconic partnership with Wayne Gretzky.

Kurri is largely known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers, however, his playoff performances were also seen in 1993 where he helped the Los Angeles Kings reach the Stanley Cup final – losing out to the Montreal Canadiens.

Obviously this list focuses on the NHL playoffs and Kurri enjoyed some huge moments in the postseason, scoring a game-winner in overtine against Calgary in 1984, the infamous hat-trick in the 1985 Stanley Cup final and a miraculous winner against Detroit in 1987.

2. Mark Messier (1979 – 2004)

Games Played – 236

Goals – 109

Assists – 186

Points – 295

Another member of the ‘Oilers dynasty’ takes up second place, as Mark Messier scored 296 points (109G+186A) in 236 appearances for three different NHL franchises.

Messier won the Stanley Cup five times with the Oilers but arguably achieved his most memorable feat in 1994, as he captained the New York Rangers to their first Stanley Cup in 54 years.

He is regarded as one of the best players of all-time and appeared in the NHL all-star team every year between 1981-1997, apart from 1989 and 1995.

The most memorable playoff moment for Messier came in 1990, as he won the Conn Smythe award for his performance to guide the Oilers to another Stanley Cup – doing so without Wayne Gretzky.

Other major playoff moments include a sublime hat-trick in 1994 to get the Rangers to their first Stanley Cup final in over 50 years and a game winner in 1992 against the Penguins.

1. Wayne Gretzky (1979 – 1999)

Games Played – 208

Goals – 122

Assists – 260

Points – 382

Finally, and probably not surprisingly, we have the undisputed G.O.A.T of the National Hockey League and ice hockey in general, the great Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky holds the record for the most goals and assists in NHL playoff history, scoring a record 122 and assisting the most of all time with 260 – accumulating 382 playoff points.

He also leads the way for the highest goalscorer and assist contributions in the NHL overall, doing so for four separate franchises and winning four Stanley Cups.

In fact, he is the only player in history to have over 200 assists in the NHL playoffs, as Mark Messier sits second with 186 – which is 86 less than Gretzky managed.

Gretzky has some iconic moments in the NHL playoffs, scoring a game-winner against the Kings in 1983, smashing home a series-winning goal against Calgary in 1987 and was pivotal in guiding the Kings to their first ever Stanley Cup final in 1993.