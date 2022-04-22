Who Is The Favourite To Win the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight?

With Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte now just days away, punters are placing all of their boxing bets for the mega-fight from Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

So, who is the favourite in this WBC world heavyweight title fight at the weekend in front of 94,000 people?

Who is the favourite in Fury vs Whyte?

Although this fight has more than captured the imagination of the boxing public and has got fans on the edge of their seat, waiting for Saturday night to arrive, one man is still a relatively overriding favourite.

Tyson Fury goes into Saturday’s WBC world heavyweight title defence as the bookies favourite. Most bookmakers have him at around a price of 1/6 or so, which further emphasises just how good ‘The Gypsy King’ is.

Whyte on the other hand is quite the underdog, and can be backed at the majority of bookmakers at a price of around 4/1 or greater to dethrone Fury and become champion of the world.

In terms of the method of victory, judging by the bookmakers pricing, they see a Fury knockout as the most likely outcome. At odds of around 4/5 to win inside the scheduled 12 rounds, Fury looks like he is odds on to win against Whyte, and win well.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tyson Fury 6/1 Dillian Whyte 33/1 Draw 28/1

What is the likeliest outcome of Fury vs Whyte?

Judging by the odds shown above with 888Sport, the likeliest outcome on Saturday night is a Fury knockout victory.

A you can see, Fury is 7/10 to win via KO/TKO/DQ or Technical Decision, meaning this is how the bookies seeing the fight playing out. On the other hand, Fury to win on Points is 21/10, further emphasising how the bookmakers cannot see the fight going the full 12 rounds.

Similarly for the challenger Dillian Whyte, the bookies see him more likely to win by knockout rather than on the judge scorecards. ‘The Body Snatcher’ is priced at around 5/1 to win by stoppage, but a massive 20/1 to win on points. Again, this shows how the bookmakers don’t see this fight going the full 36 minutes.

All in all, the bookies cannot see Saturday’s mega-fight in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium going the distance. The fight to go the distance is priced at 7/4 with 888Sport, whereas the fight to NOT last the full 12 rounds is priced at 2/5 with 888Sport.

It is clear to see that the majority of people who have an interest in this fight, including the bookmakers, cannot see the pair of ferocious heavyweights brawling for the full 36 minutes. They see it ending earlier than that.

