The Deontay Wilder next fight sees the former world heavyweight champion return to action on June 27th as he aims to win his first fight in almost three years.

The 39-year-old is expected to win his next fight against Anthony Herndon in emphatic fashion, potentially setting up huge fights going forward with the likes of Anthony Joshua or even Dave Allen.

Deontay Wilder Next Fight: ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Returns To Action On June 27th

Deontay Wilder is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights of the past decade. That was until two years ago, where he has failed to impress against opponents you would have backed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to beat with ease previously.

That being said, Wilder remains one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division and is also one of the biggest punchers in world boxing. At one stage, people considered Wilder to be arguably the hardest one-punch hitting heavyweight in history.

At 39-years-old, Wilder is nearing the end of his career. However, he isn’t done just yet. The Deontay Wilder next fight has been confirmed for June 27th in Kansas, with the former world heavyweight champion looking to get back to winning ways.

Wilder’s next fight is against the 24-5 Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at the Charles Koch Arena. It’s been around a year since fans last saw the American power puncher in action, so the entire boxing world is excited to see Wilder back in action.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t won a fight since his one round demolition of Robert Helenius in October 2022, having since lost to both Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. Now, Wilder aims to get back to winning ways to regain momentum in his boxing career.

Boasting a professional record of 43-4-1 with 42 of these wins coming by way of knockout, there is no doubting that Deontay Wilder is one of the most spiteful and concussive punchers in the heavyweight division.

It remains to be seen what the former long-reigning WBC World Heavyweight Champion has left. Deontay Wilder’s next fight simply must result in victory on June 27th or it could be career over for the American.

Could Deontay Wilder Fight Anthony Joshua or Dave Allen Next In The UK?

Provided the Deontay Wilder next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Although undoubtedly past his best, Wilder remains a huge name and one of the most talked about in the heavyweight division. Talk of a fight with Britain’s Anthony Joshua has always been there, and that could reignite if Wilder looks good on his return on June 27th.

Anthony Joshua is in talks with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh over a new three-fight deal, so one of them could easily be against Wilder. Wilder vs Joshua would be one of the most hotly-anticipated heavyweight fights in the world, despite both being past their primes.

Another option for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ going forward could be against another British heavyweight. Dave Allen has recently been talking about facing the American following his emphatic knockout of Johnny Fisher.

A few years ago this fight would have been ridiculous, but now it seems legitimate and makes total sense. Wilder vs Allen would do huge numbers, perhaps even in the UK. If not, Saudi Arabia seems the perfect destination for that potential bout.

One thing is for certain – Deontay Wilder has a wide range of options going forward for his next fight after the Herndon showdown on June 27.

First though, Deontay Wilder’s next fight must result in victory against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in Kansas as he aims to get back to winning ways.

“I believe I could beat him.” Dave Allen tells The Ring that a fight with Deontay Wilder is a real possibility. pic.twitter.com/zmPFKhculP — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 27, 2025