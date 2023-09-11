NBA

Who is Kevin Porter’s Girlfriend? Kysre Gondrezick Net Worth, WNBA Earnings, & Instagram

Zach Wolpin
On Monday morning, police responded to a 9-11 call in New York. Involved in the incident was the Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. He was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation. Both charges are felonies. His girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick was the victim. 

She is a free agent in the WNBA who hasn’t played since 2021. Kevin Porter Jr. now has domestic assault charges pending against him. This could seriously affect the future of his NBA career.

Kevin Porter Jr. is going to be in a serious amount of trouble after recent reports


Around 6:45 a.m. EST on Monday morning, police received a call from Kysre Gondrezick. She is the girlfriend of Rockets PG Kevin Porter Jr. Upon arrival at the scene, the police reports said that Gondrezick sustained a laceration to the right side of her face. Additionally, the 26-year-old was complaining about neck pain. Preliminary investigations determined she had been struck multiple times on her body as well as hands being placed around her neck.

Gondrezick was mad that Porter Jr. was returning so early in the morning and she locked the door on him. They were staying in the Millennium Hotel in Times Square. Porter Jr. got help from the hotel staff and got into the room. That is where he allegedly beat up Gondresick. A police spokesperson said that she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.


To the NBA community, Kevin Porter Jr. is a player who most fans know of. But who is Kysre Gondrezick? Before today, not many people knew who she was. WNBA players don’t get the same shine as NBA players do. For Gondrezick, she wasn’t even a star in her own league. She played just one season in the WNBA in 2021. She’s been a free agent ever since.

Her Instagram is kysrerae and the 26-year-old has a net worth of around $5 million. She played basketball at Michigan and West Virginia before being the 4th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Gondrezick hasn’t played in the WNBA in over two seasons. Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested back in 2020 in Ohio for a weapons charge. He was not indicted for that charge, but the Cavaliers did make him inactive to start the season. Then he was traded in January 2021 to the Rockets. After today’s incidents, Porter Jr.’s career might be put on hold.

