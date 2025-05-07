Hitting home runs is one of the most exciting things about baseball and what earns MLB stars the big bucks, but who has hit the most throughout history?

Who Has Hit The Most Home Runs In MLB History? Top 5

5. Alex Rodriguez – 696

First on the list with 696 home runs is MLB icon, Alex Rodriguez, who’s career spanned from 1994-2016, playing for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

In 2009, Rodriguez achieved his biggest feat in the sport of baseball by helping the New York Yankees become World Series Champions after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

The 14-time all-star was an absolute fiend when stepping up, leading the American League in home runs on five separate occasions and winning the MVP three times in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

Unfortunately in 2013 Alex Rodriguez’s career took a major hit, as he was involved in a major doping scandal and popped for PEDs – meaning he missed the 2014 season through suspension.

4. Albert Pujols – 703

Next we have Albert Pujols who hit 703 home runs in a 21-year career between 2001 and 2022, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dominican baseball star won the World Series on two different occasions, winning the trophy in 2005 and 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alongside a monstrous number of home runs, Pujols is second for the most hits and RBI’s in MLB history, while also winning the National League MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009.

His accolades do not stop there, Pujlos appeared in the MLB all-star team 11 times, won two Golden Glove awards and the Dominican also won six Silver Slugger titles.

3. Babe Ruth – 714

The player with the third highest tally of home runs is arguably the most iconic name in baseball, as Babe Ruth takes up this spot with an impressive 714.

Playing between 1914-1935, Ruth revolutionised the sport of baseball with monstrous hits and became the first real superstar from the sport – going on to win seven World Series.

Ruth’s performances in the National League were nothing short of exceptional, as the icon led the league in home runs on 12 separate occasions.

He played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves, winning three World Series with the Red Sox and four with the Yankees.

2. Hank Aaron – 755

Getting into the top two now and we start with Hank Aaron, who managed to hit 755 home runs between 1954 and 1976, doing so with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

Although he missed out on the top spot for the most home runs in MLB history, Aaron does rank first for other areas in baseball, holding the most all-star appearances with 25 and his 2,297 RBIs is the highest of all time.

The Major League Baseball icon won the World Series once, winning the trophy in 1957 and lead the way for home runs for a while after beating Babe Ruth’s total in 1974.

In terms of having the ability to hit a baseball, Aaron has a huge claim to the best of all time as he is the only player with 500+ HRs and 3,000+ hits in MLB history and also has the MLB record for most bases with 6,856.

1. Barry Bonds – 762

The player with the most home runs in history is Barry Bonds, who managed to hit a staggering 762 home runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants between 1986-2007.

Surprisingly, the MLB icon never won the World Series and only appeared in the final once, as the San Francisco Giants lost to the Anaheim Angels (now the LA Angels) in 2001.

However, Bonds put in an impressive performance despite the result, hitting four home runs and scoring an impressive batting average with .471.

In 2001, Barry Bonds set an MLB record which still stands today, as he hit 73 home runs in a single season during the 2001 campaign, beating the previous record by three.