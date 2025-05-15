MLS Rivalry Week is almost upon us, as a host of the biggest sides in Major League Soccer face their fiercest rivals and you can find out everything you need to know below.

What Is The MLS Rivalry Week?

The MLS has many differences when you compare the league to competitions like the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A, with things like the Playoffs, no relegation and Rivalry Week.

We have decided to look into the latter and focus on the infamous Rivalry Week in the MLS, as it brings a multitude of the leagues best sides against their fiercest rivals.

For years the MLS has held a Rivalry Week during the season and teams like LA Galaxy play Los Angeles FC, New York Red Bulls face New York City FC and relatively new side, Inter Miami, take on Orlando City.

This week of MLS action can bring a huge number of viewing figures and excitement to MLS enthusiasts, as what sports fan doesn’t like to see two teams who don’t like each other face off?

One rivalry that is anticipated every year is the ‘Hell is Real’ clash between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, with the name coming from a sign that was put on Interstate 71 – a highway which joins Columbus and Cincinnati.

LA Galaxy are enduring a terrible 2025 season, suffering their biggest defeat in MLS history against New York Red Bulls and are yet to win a game in the league, take on their local rivals LAFC.

These two Los Angeles-based sides have met 25 times, with LAFC winning 9, LA Galaxy winning 11 and five ending in a draw – with LA Galaxy winning the most recent encounter 4-2 in September 2024.

It’s not just American rivalries that are covered, as Montreal CF and Toronto FC face off in an all-Canadian clash which has produced some remarkable matches in the past.

MLS Rivalry Week 2025 Fixtures

Wednesday, May 14

St Louis City 2-2 Sporting Kansas City (Energizer Park)

Saturday, May 17

Montreal CF vs Toronto FC (Stade Saputo)

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls (Citi Field)

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders (Providence Park)

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake (DICK’S Sporting Goods Park)

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo (Toyota Stadium)

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati (Lower.com Field)

Sunday, May 18

Inter Miami vs Orlando City (Chase Stadium)

LA Galaxy vs LAFC (Dignity Health Sports Park)