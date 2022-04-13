Countries
what belts are on the line in tyson fury vs dillian whyte

What Belts Are On The Line in Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte?

Updated

1 hour ago

on

tyson fury vs dillian whyte

TYSON FURY is set to fight on British soil for the first time since the fight in the summer of 2018 at Windsor Park in Belfast, as he defends his WBC world heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. This will be the second defence of Fury’s title, the first on UK soil, meanwhile this is the first time Whyte will have challenged for any world title in his career.

Fury is the overriding favourite for this fight and it is clear to see why. Whyte has looked far more raw and clumsy in his recent fights, whereas Fury has looked more clinical and has shown no mercy with the  Deontay Wilder knockouts in recent times.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight analysis

Tyson Fury makes the second defence of his WBC world heavyweight title on April 3rd as he steps into the ring to face Dillian Whyte in the opposite corner.

Dillian Whyte has been waiting in the wings for a world title shot for years. Back when Deontay Wilder was the champion, Whyte was banging the drum and constantly calling for his shot at world honours, but it never came to fruition for him.

That is until now. Tyson Fury goes into the fight as the overriding favourite, and it is difficult to see past him to be perfectly honest. He has better boxing skills than Whyte, he has more strings to his bow than Whyte, he is faster than Whyte, smarter than Whyte and is more experienced than Whyte.

The only thing you could possibly give Dillian Whyte over Tyson Fury is punching power. Even at that, that mightn’t be true. But to give him his credit, ‘The Body Snatcher’ does possess a lethal left hook, which has staggered many a man and put them on the deck.

April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in the capital promises to be a compelling event not to be missed. Will Fury make a successful return to the UK and get the win over his British rival? Or will Whyte find something from within and become the new WBC world heavyweight champion? Only time will tell.

What belt is on the line?

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are battling it out for the WBC World Heavyweight Title come April 23rd.

Fury won the belt back in 2020, when he knocked out Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in the seventh round of the rematch on February 22nd.

‘The Gypsy King’ then defended the title for the first time last October, again against Deontay Wilder in what would be the final fight between the pair and a quite magnificent and compelling trilogy bout.

The Ring Magazine Belt will also be on the line next Saturday at Wembley Stadium, as Fury also won that title back in February 2020 in his first knockout win over the hard-hitting American power-puncher Wilder.

Who are the current belt holders?

Apart from Tyson Fury who currently holds the WBC belt and the Ring Magazine belt as well, one man currently holds all of the rest of them. That man is Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian won the rest of the world heavyweight titles after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision back in September 2021.

Usyk holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight title belts, which are regarded as three of the four recognised titles. The other being Fury’s WBC title. Usyk also claimed the IBO world heavyweight title against Joshua, but it isn’t globally recognised as one of the main four titles in world boxing.

Here is a list of the current recognised heavyweight champions:

  • WBA Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
  • IBF Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
  • WBC Champion – Tyson Fury
  • WBO Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

Fight Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

