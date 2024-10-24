NHL

Wayne Gretzky Backing Alex Ovechkin To Break His Goal Record In The Next Year: "It's Only A Matter Of Time"

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s goal record in the NHL and says that the ice hockey legend is backing him to overtake his scoring record soon.

Alex Ovechkin Closing In On NHL Goal Record

Wayne Gretzky currently holds the record for most goals scored in the history of the NHL, but Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is closing in on the record which stands at 894 goals.

Ovechkin remains just 44 goals off the record at the beginning of this season and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the Russian takes over from Gretzky as the league’s leading scorer.

Despite Ovechkin closing in on the remarkable record, he has said that Gretzky often offers him advice for his game and helps him during slumps.

“If that kind of person is rooting for me, it’s pretty cool stuff,” Ovechkin said. “He’s the best player out there and he’s a great human. He supports me and it’s a pretty cool thing.”

“I hope when it’s going to be close, he’ll give me some advice. But not yet.”

Although you would presume that Gretzky wants to hold on to his goalscoring record forever, the NHL legend has confessed that he is not bothered and he understands Ovechkin will break his record soon.

“Oh yeah, of course,” Gretzky said last month. “It’s just a matter of time, whether it’s late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he’s a great player. He’s a great goal scorer.”

The only thing that could stop Ovechkin from breaking the scoring record could be his age, but the 39-year-old is now closer than ever in his 20th year in the league.

“Well, this is my 20th year,” he said. “You think I’m going to put weight on my shoulders and you guys are going to think how I’m playing? No. I just have to go out there and enjoy it and we’ll see what happens.”

With two goals in his first six games this season Ovechkin has got off to a slow start, but there is plenty of time left in the campaign and the Russian has his sights firmly set on the record.

