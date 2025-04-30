WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton’s dad went eye-to-eye after Game 5

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were on the road to face the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were on the brink of elimination.

They were down 3-1 in the series and needed a win to stay alive. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead, but the Pacers battled back. It took OT to decide a winner on Tuesday. Indiana erased a 118-111 lead by the Bucks with less than 40 seconds left. They won the game 119-118. Afterwards, Tyrese Haliburton’s dad was on the court, and he went eye-to-eye with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt Tyrese Haliburton’s dad was ‘disrespectful’ after Game 5



When the game ended between Milwaukee and Indiana on Tuesday, players met on the court to wish each other well. While that was happening, Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, made his way onto the court. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo walked by John Haliburton, who proceeded to wave a towel in Antetokounmpo’s direction and curse at him. This did not sit well with the two-time MVP. Upon John Haliburton jawing at Antetokounmpo, the two went eye-to-eye.

Antotekounmpo stared into the soul and John Haliburton, and he was not going to budge. The 30-year-old was eventually pulled away by Bucks security. Speaking with the media after the game, Giannis called John Halinurton’s actions, “very, very disrespectful.” In no world should John Haliburton be eye-to-eye with another player on the court after a game. He’s gotten a little too comfortable and needs to take a giant step back.

Additionally, his son Tyrese did not agree with what transpired last night. The all-star said he talked with his dad and that he plans to speak with Giannis. Later in the evening, John Haliburton went on social media and apologized to Giannis, the Bucks, and the Pacers organizations. He mentioned how his actions were not a good reflection of himself or his son. John Haliburton crossed the line on Tuesday, but he apologized for his actions. Now, the Pacers are heading to the conference semi-finals to face the Cavaliers.