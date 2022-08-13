We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Danny Ings opened his 2022-23 Premier League account with a trademark finish to put Aston Villa 1-0 up against Everton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins found Ings charging into the box, who only needed two touches to find enough space and fire home past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

That's some finish from Danny Ings! 🎯 Aston Villa's number 9 opens the scoring with a quick swivel before slamming the ball into the bottom corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/ukJOEqt8Sh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2022

Everton boss Frank Lampard is the second favourite behind Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl to be the first Premier League manager of the season to get the sack, at a price of 7/2.

Danny Ings scored seven goals and added six assists in 22 Premier League starts for Villa last season after his unexpected move from St. Mary’s which resembled a transfer from the 00s.

20 – Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Danny Ings has scored the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other player (20). Opener. #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/lfst2lXVug — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 13, 2022

Due to high temperatures across the UK, the Premier League have reintroduced drinks breaks as the thermostat is expected to rise as high as 37 degrees in places across England.

