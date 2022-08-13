Countries
Home News watch danny ings stunner opens scoring for aston villa vs everton

WATCH: Danny Ings stunner opens scoring for Aston Villa vs Everton

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Danny Ings opened his 2022-23 Premier League account with a trademark finish to put Aston Villa 1-0 up against Everton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins found Ings charging into the box, who only needed two touches to find enough space and fire home past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is the second favourite behind Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl to be the first Premier League manager of the season to get the sack, at a price of 7/2.

Danny Ings scored seven goals and added six assists in 22 Premier League starts for Villa last season after his unexpected move from St. Mary’s which resembled a transfer from the 00s.

Due to high temperatures across the UK, the Premier League have reintroduced drinks breaks as the thermostat is expected to rise as high as 37 degrees in places across England.

