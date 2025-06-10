NBA

Washington State’s Cedric Coward is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class

Not every player’s path to the NBA is the same. That is certainly true for Washington State’s Cedric Coward. He began his collegiate career in Division III and could be a lottery pick this month. 

Coward began his career at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. His talent level was far better than Division III, and Coward transferred to Eastern Washington. He played two seasons in the Big Sky Conference before transferring to Washington State for his senior year in 2024-25. Coward had an explosive draft combine and quickly became a player teams want to draft. His rise from Division III to the NBA is remarkable.

Cedric Coward could be a lottery pick in a few weeks


In 2024-25, forward Cedric Coward only played six games for Washington State. He missed a majority of the season with a partially torn labrum in his shoulder. The 21-year-old originally committed to Duke to play for the 2025-26 season. However, Coward tested incredibly well at the 2025 NBA draft combine. He has chosen to forgo his opportunity to play for Duke and will keep his name in the 2025 draft.

Coward played in six games for Washington State last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Cedric Coward is a unique prospect entering the 2025 draft. At six feet six, he’s an incredibly athletic player with a seven-foot-two wingspan. The senior is a gifted shooter and is an all-around tremendous prospect.

After starting his collegiate career in Division III, Cedric Coward will likely be a first-round pick in 2025. There’s a chance he’s drafted as a lottery pick in the top 14. NBA scouts view Coward as a modern-day forward. He’s slightly undersized, but his athleticism and skill make up for that. Cedric Coward is a talented two-way prospect heading into the 2025 NBA draft. Just how high will the former Division III player be drafted on June 25?

