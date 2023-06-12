NBA

Warriors Believe Poole And Draymond Can Be On The Same Team

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz merlin 198359376 4eb3da5d fca6 47d9 b039 63f2de657de3 videosixteenbynine3000
rsz merlin 198359376 4eb3da5d fca6 47d9 b039 63f2de657de3 videosixteenbynine3000

The Golden State Warriors came up short in their bid to defend their status as NBA Champions during the 2023 Playoffs, coming up short against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. There were a multitude of reasons why the team was no longer its dominant self that we’ve been accustomed to, but one story stood out above all of the others.

Warriors Believe that Poole and Green Can Co-Exist

When Golden State was preparing for the season with training camp practices, an incident occurred between two of its most important players. There was some kind of unknown verbal altercation, which was followed by Draymond Green approaching Jordan Poole on the baseline and sucker punching him to the ground.

First there were reports of the incident, and then a video was released. It was ugly, and something that veteran teams fighting for championship contention don’t normally do. But emotions for the best of the players, and the incident created a rift that the team seemingly never truly recovered from.

The Warriors signed Poole to an expensive contract extension during last off-season, making him an important piece of both the team’s present and future. And while he performed well enough during the regular season, Poole disappeared when his teammates needed him most.

Poole’s Contract Would Be Hard To Move

He struggled through the first round series with the Kings, averaging an even 12 points on 25.7% three-point shooting. Things didn’t get much better against the Lakers, where Poole averaged just 5.8 points on 5.9% shooting after his 21-point performance in Game 1. Not great signs for a player who is set to make $32 million per year over the next four years.

So what will the Warriors do? Do they get rid of Green, who has spent many years with the franchise and was a huge key to their championship success? Or do they try their best to move Poole’s contract and sacrifice some of the future to keep the original 3 together for one more shot at a championship?

According to a report from The Athletic’s Andy Slater, the Warriors are operating as though Poole and Green can co-exist on the same team going forward, and will approach the off-season as such.

Is that the most optimal move? After downplaying the pre-season incident throughout the year, Golden State’s players and coached alluded to the fact that Green’s punch ultimately affected the team’s morale, and even caused a divide between the veterans and some of the team’s younger players.

The Warriors and their situation will be worth keeping a close eye on this summer.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz zk53jtuqjzd8duddco7g
NBA

LATEST New Orleans Pelicans Are Interested In Trading For Top-3 Pick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  48min
rsz kobe bryant shaquille oneal
NBA
Kobe Bryant Wanted To Play For Memphis Grizzlies, Says Jerry West
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

Kobe Bryant spent the entirety of his illustrious career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. But according to a recent quote from NBA legend Jerry West, the superstar…

rsz jn8ft5fx9kpvwdduj03p
NBA
Jamal Murray Shares His Connection With Klay Thompson Over ACL Injuries
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023

While Nikola Jokić is the MVP candidate and potential best basketball player on the planet, it is his teammate who may be the real reason why the Denver Nuggets are…

rsz kyrie irving
NBA
NBA: Houston Rockets Could Target Kyrie Irving This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023
zionmillsrose2
NBA
Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’ Twitter Feud Overshadows NBA Star Zion WIlliamson’s Baby Joy
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 9 2023
rsz usatsi 206451147459f55bfill 735x490 1
NBA
James Harden Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Be His Next Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023
rsz usatsi 19584597 168386351 lowres e1685721101434
NBA
NBA Finals: Paul Pierce Says Caleb Martin Is Better Than Tyler Herro
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023
Arrow to top