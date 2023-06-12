Warriors Believe Poole And Draymond Can Be On The Same Team

The Golden State Warriors came up short in their bid to defend their status as NBA Champions during the 2023 Playoffs, coming up short against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. There were a multitude of reasons why the team was no longer its dominant self that we’ve been accustomed to, but one story stood out above all of the others.

Warriors Believe that Poole and Green Can Co-Exist

Warriors Believe that Poole and Green Can Co-Exist

When Golden State was preparing for the season with training camp practices, an incident occurred between two of its most important players. There was some kind of unknown verbal altercation, which was followed by Draymond Green approaching Jordan Poole on the baseline and sucker punching him to the ground.

First there were reports of the incident, and then a video was released. It was ugly, and something that veteran teams fighting for championship contention don’t normally do. But emotions for the best of the players, and the incident created a rift that the team seemingly never truly recovered from.

The Warriors signed Poole to an expensive contract extension during last off-season, making him an important piece of both the team’s present and future. And while he performed well enough during the regular season, Poole disappeared when his teammates needed him most.

Poole’s Contract Would Be Hard To Move

Poole's Contract Would Be Hard To Move

He struggled through the first round series with the Kings, averaging an even 12 points on 25.7% three-point shooting. Things didn’t get much better against the Lakers, where Poole averaged just 5.8 points on 5.9% shooting after his 21-point performance in Game 1. Not great signs for a player who is set to make $32 million per year over the next four years.

So what will the Warriors do? Do they get rid of Green, who has spent many years with the franchise and was a huge key to their championship success? Or do they try their best to move Poole’s contract and sacrifice some of the future to keep the original 3 together for one more shot at a championship?

According to a report from The Athletic’s Andy Slater, the Warriors are operating as though Poole and Green can co-exist on the same team going forward, and will approach the off-season as such.

Is that the most optimal move? After downplaying the pre-season incident throughout the year, Golden State’s players and coached alluded to the fact that Green’s punch ultimately affected the team’s morale, and even caused a divide between the veterans and some of the team’s younger players.

The Warriors and their situation will be worth keeping a close eye on this summer.

