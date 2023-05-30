NBA

Golden State Warriors President And GM Stepping Down

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
bob myers warriors
bob myers warriors

Golden State Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers has decided to step down from his positions in a shocking turn of events.

 

Myers said that “It’s just time” in his response to him stepping down. Myers was a two-time NBA Executive of the Year and essentially built what the Golden State Warriors have been known for, leading them to four NBA championships. His contract was expected to expire in June and hos own decision making made him to not want to come back. His career path after his tenure with the Warriors remains yet to be determined.

https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/presto/2022/06/17/USAT/1fadd1f0-c7a7-4e4e-a6e2-fb6d2a72c97b-2022-06-17_Warriors1.jpg?crop=5999,3374,x1,y112&width=3200&height=1800&format=pjpg&auto=webp

Myers is only 48, however, so his career of being a well known executive is far from over. Bob Myers took over as the Warriors’ assistant General Manager in April 2011. He was quickly promoted and under his leadership, the franchise experienced a remarkable transformation. He played a critical role in drafting and acquiring key players, such as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Myers also orchestrated the infamous blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Myers’ keen eye for talent and ability to assemble a cohesive roster helped the Warriors become one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

During Myers’ tenure, the Warriors reached the NBA Finals five consecutive times from 2015 to 2019, winning championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. The team’s success was not only a testament to the talent on the court but also to the front office’s ability to make astute personnel decisions.

As Bob Myers steps down from his role with the Golden State Warriors, his impact on the organization’s history will not be forgotten. His tenure will be remembered as a golden era for the team, characterized by exceptional leadership, astute decision-making, and unparalleled success on the basketball court.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
bob myers warriors
NBA

LATEST Golden State Warriors President And GM Stepping Down

Author image Owen Jones  •  2s
rsz https chowderandchampionscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1461478483
NBA
Report: Blazers Will Target Siakam, Bridges, And Others This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

The Portland Trail Blazers have long maintained that they are doing their best to put a winning team around star guard Damian Lillard. But they have been overall unsuccessful, having…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2 1
NBA
Miami Heat Have Flight Scheduled For Denver After Game 7
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023

The Miami Heat have displayed confidence throughout their improbable playoff run, and they aren’t letting it get away from them ahead of Game 7. According to reports, the team has…

rsz c9a2ab3d lillard jokic nba
NBA
Damian Lillard Says Nikola Jokic “Might Be The Best Player In The League”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
rsz mp4czelgedsizabumcgg
NBA
Cheapest Ticket To Game 7 In Boston On Monday Night Is $667
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
rsz fni0dkh44r5qcmjgmr0y
NBA
Jimmy Butler Remaining Confident After 3 Losses By Miami Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2023
rsz draymond green ftr thcwzwwu29pw14veeotsvvui8
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Wants Celtics To Complete 3-0 Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2023
Arrow to top