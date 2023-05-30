Golden State Warriors President And GM Stepping Down

Golden State Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers has decided to step down from his positions in a shocking turn of events.

Myers said that “It’s just time” in his response to him stepping down. Myers was a two-time NBA Executive of the Year and essentially built what the Golden State Warriors have been known for, leading them to four NBA championships. His contract was expected to expire in June and hos own decision making made him to not want to come back. His career path after his tenure with the Warriors remains yet to be determined.

Myers is only 48, however, so his career of being a well known executive is far from over. Bob Myers took over as the Warriors’ assistant General Manager in April 2011. He was quickly promoted and under his leadership, the franchise experienced a remarkable transformation. He played a critical role in drafting and acquiring key players, such as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Myers also orchestrated the infamous blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Myers’ keen eye for talent and ability to assemble a cohesive roster helped the Warriors become one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

During Myers’ tenure, the Warriors reached the NBA Finals five consecutive times from 2015 to 2019, winning championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. The team’s success was not only a testament to the talent on the court but also to the front office’s ability to make astute personnel decisions.

As Bob Myers steps down from his role with the Golden State Warriors, his impact on the organization’s history will not be forgotten. His tenure will be remembered as a golden era for the team, characterized by exceptional leadership, astute decision-making, and unparalleled success on the basketball court.