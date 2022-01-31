Villarreal transfer news: Giovani Lo Celso set to join La Liga side on loan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is poised to join Villarreal on loan, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been struggling for game time in north London this season. He has started only two matches in the Premier League and has made four appearances in the EFL Cup so far this campaign.

And now he is set to leave Spurs and join the Yellow Submarine on loan, according to reports from talkSPORT.

It has been reported that Lyon were also interested in the Argentine footballer to replace Bruno Guimaraes. However, Villarreal are said to have won the race for the 25-year-old.

Giovani Lo Celso joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Betis in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan.

He impressed with his performances at the Lilywhites and his contract was made permanent in January 2020.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the Argentina international has failed to establish a regular place in the Spurs side.

Villarreal made a poor start to the 2021-22 season, suffering several draws and defeats in the early months of their La Liga campaign.

However, they have seen an upturn in their fortunes since December. And now they are seventh in the league standings, following their 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Unai Emery’s side have also advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League after finishing second in the table. They will face Juventus in the round of 16 next month.

