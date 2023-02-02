Vic Fangio Chooses The Miami Dolphins Open DC Job

Highly coveted defensive minded coach Vic Fangio has decided to take the open defensive coordinator position with the Miami Dolphins.

After speaking with multiple teams about their defensive coordinator position, Vic Fangio has decided to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator and officially will accept the position on the Miami staff after the Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2023

Fangio, the defensive mastermind whom multiple teams use his scheme and defensive formations to compete in the modern NFL, is currently working as a consultant for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones first reported Fangio would choose Miami’s offer leading up to the NFC Championship Game. NFL Media reported Fangio agreed to terms on a three-year deal that includes a fourth-year team option. That deal would make Fangio the NFL‘s highest-paid coordinator.

Fangio recently interviewed for open jobs with the Falcons and Panthers, but will now serve as Mike McDaniel’s chief assistant in Miami. This marks Fangio’s fifth different defensive coordinator job at the NFL level.

When McDaniel was hired last offseason, the first-year coach notably retained Josh Boyer, who served as DC under Brian Flores starting in 2020. However, the Dolphins defense ranked among the league’s worst against the pass (27th).

They were also 24th in average points surrendered per game during a 9-8 finish. Boyer’s unit finished 16th in points allowed per game the year before, regressing from a promising 2020 debut that saw Miami approach the top five in that category.

Getting a coordinator like Fangio to fix this defense is a good move. The Dolphins have the high powered offense under their belt. The defense has been the issue. Miami is not seemed to be favorites to win the division according to Florida sports-books. They still have the Buffalo Bills to deal with. If Fangio fixes this defense to some degree, then a playoff spot is imminent.