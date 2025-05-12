UFC

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Card For Welterweight Clash

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales
UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales

Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales headlines the next UFC Fight Night show in a welterweight contest at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales this weekend.

The #8 welterweight Burns takes on the #12 ranked and undefeated Morales in the next UFC Fight Night main event at the Apex.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Preview

All eyes are on the UFC Apex this weekend, with a compelling welterweight taking center-stage in the United States for UFC fans to feast on.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales headlines this Saturday night in a welterweight contest over five rounds. There are five more quality fights on the main card, with a further six competitive fights on the prelims too.

This fight is evidently a crossroads fight, with all the momentum currently with the undefeated Michael Morales. The Ecuadorian is currently 17-0 in his MMA career and 5-0 in the UFC, as well as boasting dynamite in his fists with 12 knockouts on his resume.

Standing in his way this time is the #8 ranked Gilbert Burns, who may be on his way down the mountain but is certainly still a top fighter at 170-pounds. The Brazilian is currently on a three-fight skid, but the former UFC Welterweight Title contender still has plenty to give.

MMA fans could be in for a cracker this Saturday night. Who will get their hand raised in the next UFC Fight Night main event? We’ll soon find out!

Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales Prediction

Michael Morales may be the favorite here with UFC sportsbooks, but the experience and knowledge advantage certainly lies with Gilbert Burns.

Burns is of a course a former UFC Welterweight Title challenger, having also beaten some of the best 170-pound fighters during his stellar UFC tenure. However, he has lost his last three consecutive fights and looks like he is past his best.

On the flip side, Morales is riding the crest of a wave right now and one of the hottest fighters in the entire welterweight division. His 17-0 unbeaten record consists of 12 knockouts, proving that he is a clinical finisher at the top level too.

Despite being in with the better opposition, we feel Gilbert Burns could be on the wrong side of a knockout here. Father time waits for no man, and the timing here seems perfect for Michael Morales to announce himself on the world stage with another stoppage victory.

SportsLens’ MMA expert prediction: Michael Morales to WIN via Knockout in Round 3

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Headline Fight: Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales
  • 📊 Records: Burns (22-8, 6 KO’s) | Morales (17-0, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 17th, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00pm ET
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: UFC Apex | Enterprise, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Burns +300 | Morales -220

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Tickets

When it comes to tickets for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, there are only very limited VIP Experience tickets available. The UFC Apex doesn’t really lend itself to fans watching in person, apart from a handful of VIP tickets.

For this reason, there are a limited number of VIP Experience tickets available to purchase directly through the UFC website.

These VIP ticket are priced at $1,750 per person. They include octagon-side tickets in Rows 2/3, as well as all-inclusive hospitality and the UFC Octagon Experience too.

What Time Is UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales At?

The Burns vs Morales fight itself is set to get underway at approximately 10.00pm ET.

This means that US fight fans will be able to tune in to ESPN+ and watch the full UFC Fight Night card on Saturday.

With a 10pm ET predicted start for the main event, this means that it will be a 7pm start for the main card and 4pm start for the prelims for American MMA fans.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Full Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+)
Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales Welterweight 5
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato Light-Heavyweight 3
Sodiq Yusuff vs Mairon Santos Lightweight 3
Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev Middleweight 3
Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa Featherweight 3
Gabriel Green vs Matheus Camilo Lightweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moisés Lightweight 3
Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa Women’s Bantamweight 3
Yadier Del Valle vs Connor Matthews Featherweight 3
Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3
Park Hyun-sung vs Carlos Hernandez Flyweight 3
Tecia Pennington vs Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 3

Burns vs Morales: Tale of the Tape

Gilbert Burns
Nationality Brazilian
Age 38
Height 5’10”
Reach 71″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 30
Record 22-8 (6 KO’s)
Michael Morales
Nationality Ecuadorian
Age 25
Height 6’0″
Reach 79″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 17
Record 17-0 (12 KO’s)
