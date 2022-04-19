Countries
tyson fury vs dillian whyte the body snatcher speaks pre title fight

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: The Body Snatcher Speaks Pre Title Fight

59 mins ago

dillian whyte

DILLIAN WHYTE has been very quiet in the build up to his mammoth heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury this coming weekend, but ‘The Body Snatcher’ is more than ready to fight this weekend. Whyte sat down pre-fight and says he believes it is his time to become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Whyte sat down in Portugal, as his long and gruelling training camp comes to and end ahead of his maiden world title challenge at Wembley Stadium this Saturday night. Here are some of the best bits of the interview and what the 34-year-old had to say ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

Dillian Whyte is supremely confident ahead of Fury fight

Dillian Whyte hasn’t been one of those fighters who has dreamt of being a world champion since he was ten-years-old. He hasn’t been working away for almost two decades with the soli aim of becoming the heavyweight champion, in fact, it couldn’t have been any different.

“I’m not one of those guys that’s been visualising becoming world champion since I was 10 years old,” Whyte says.

“When I was a little boy my only dream was to stay alive. I had no time for big dreams. It was just: where can I get some food, where can I find somewhere warm to sleep where people won’t touch me? Where can I be safe?”

I’m just trying to change my life and show people you need to believe in yourself and keep trying, regardless of the ups and downs.”

Although he hasn’t dreamt of becoming the heavyweight champion of the world his whole life, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t believe it will happen come Saturday night. Whyte is super confident that he will get the job done and a new heavyweight champion will be reigned under the famous Wembley arch on April 23rd.

A lot has been said that Whyte’s only way of winning on Saturday is by knockout, as fans don’t believe he has the boxing ability and technique to be able to outbox Fury. However, that being said, Fury’s last opponent, Deontay Wilder, is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers in recent boxing history, yet he couldn’t knock Fury out in three fights.

Although that is the case, Whyte believes his power is very different from Wilder’s and he has something that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ doesn’t.

“Wilder has a funny kind of power which is built on speed. He doesn’t set anything up properly and he is all over the place. When I hit guys I’ve got a thudding power and I know how to follow up. Tyson will feel the difference.”

Dillian Whyte has full belief that he will become world champion

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life, Dillian Whyte seems cool and calm after a tough and long training camp in Portugal. ‘The Body Snatcher’ is supremely confident and knows he has what it takes to dethrone Tyson Fury and become the heavyweight kingpin.

However, Whyte does have some questions surrounding the fight, none more so than the situation of who the judges are. There have been several alarms raised in the past few months regarding dodgy scorecards from British judges, hence why there isn’t a single judge sitting ringside this weekend from the UK.

“With this fight I don’t understand why there’re no British judges when we’re both British. You wonder why Tyson doesn’t want any British officials.

“He seems to have more lives than a cat, the way he gets away with stuff like that extra-long count [talking about that famous first fight against Deontay Wilder in 2018]. I know what I’m up against. People say I have to get the knockout to win but, to me, it’s all good. I’m ready to risk everything,” said Whyte regarding the judging situation.

Dillian Whyte cannot let the judging situation impact his mindset and thought process ahead of the fight and simply needs to do what he is best at. Fighting.

Saturday promises to deliver one of the fights of the year and a memorable heavyweight fight between two British heavyweights on UK soil, so let’s hope the two men deliver and put on a superb show for the paying public.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

