tyson fury vs dillian whyte both fighters weighed in ahead of wembley showdown

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Both Fighters Weighed In Ahead of Wembley Showdown

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

tyson fury vs dillian whyte

Both Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have weighed in ahead of their highly anticipated Wembley showdown on Saturday night. The challenger took to the scales first before ‘The Gypsy King’, with both men in great shape and ready for Saturday’s huge heavyweight title fight!

Fury weighed in at a ready 264.8lbs (18st 12lbs), meanwhile Whyte tipped the scales at a mean 253.25lbs (18st 1lb) The fight is on! All of the press conferences, weigh ins and pre-fight build up is now complete. Now we can sit back and watch the two men battle it out for the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fury vs Whyte Weigh In Face Off

Both men look in tip-top shape, ready for an absolute firefight on Saturday night! It may come as a surprise to fans that Fury weighs almost a stone lighter this time around than he did for the Wilder trilogy fight.

Meanwhile, Whyte weighed in almost half a stone heavier than his rematch win against Alexander Povetkin last year.

What To Make of Tyson Fury’s Weigh In

Fury tipping the scales at a ready 265-pounds may come as a shock to some people. In recent times, Fury has weighed a decent bit heavier than that, tipping the scales at 277-pounds in his last fight back in October against Deontay Wilder.

Before that, in the second Wilder clash, Fury weighed 273-pounds. This is the lightest that ‘The Gypsy King’ has weighed in at since his 2019 fight with Otto Wallin, where he tipped the scales at just 254-pounds.

Does this mean Fury is going to take a more back foot approach to the fight? This may well indicate that Fury is more content to box and move this time around, rather than coming forward and putting it on Whyte from the very first bell.

Only time will tell what Fury’s approach is in the fight and all will be revealed tomorrow night when the first bell rings at Wembley Stadium!

What to Make of Dillian Whyte’s Weigh In

Dillian Whyte’s weight at Friday’s weigh in will have come as less of a shock to boxing fans.

‘The Body Snatcher’ tipped the scales at 253-pounds, which is six-pounds heavier than he weighed in for his last fight with Povetkin in March of last year.

What does this mean for Whyte and what effect will this have on his game plan for Saturday night? Well, we think it is fairly obviously what Whyte’s approach will be.

As he is slightly heavier and is fighting the bigger, taller, stronger man, we think Whyte will be searching for that knockout from the get go. The majority of boxing fans can only see Whyte winning by knockout if he is to get his hand raised, which coincides with his weight at Friday’s weigh in.

The fight is on with both men weighing in and facing off ahead of Saturday’s super-fight for the WBC world heavyweight title.

It’s ON!

When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte?

Date: Saturday, 23rd April

Ring Walks expected: 10.00pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight mega fight from Wembley Stadium live on BT Sport pay-per-view.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also catch the action online via the BT Sport app, provided you paid for the fight via their account.

Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 12th August 1988 (33-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 9″
  • Reach: 85″
  • Total Fights: 32
  • Record: 31-0-1 (22 KOs)

Dillian Whyte record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 11th April 1988 (34-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 4″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 30
  • Record: 28-2 (19 KOs)

