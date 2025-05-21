NBA

Two Memphis Grizzlies players were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic

As the playoffs have progressed, the league has continued to hand out end-of-season awards. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the first and second team All-Rookie class for the 2024-25 season. 

Leading the way with two players on the All-Rookie first team were the Grizzlies. Memphis had Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells selected. It’s the third time in franchise history that the Grizzlies have had two players named All-Rookie first team. This last happened in 2019-20 with Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke.

Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season


This past season, the Grizzlies finished 48-34 and had to compete in the play-in tournament. Memphis earned the #8 seed in the 2025 playoffs and was swept by the #1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies did not have the star power to compete with OKC in the postseason. However, Memphis did find players it can build around in the future. The team had two players selected to the All-Rookie first team in 2024-25.

That was Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells. Edey was the ninth overall pick by Memphis in the 2024 NBA draft. He was a two-time Nasmith Player of the Year in college at Purdue. The 23-year-old played in 66 of the Grizzlies’ 82 games and made 55 starts. A majority of his starts were in the second half of the season. Edey led all rookies in field goal percentage and rebounds, 8.3 per game. The rookie had 12 double-doubles for Memphis.

Their second All-Rookie first team selection was Jaylen Wells. It’s been a journey for Wells to make it to the NBA, let alone be named All-Rookie first team. The 21-year-old was a zero-star recruit out of high school. He played two seasons at D2 Sonoma State and then transferred to Washington State for 2023-24. Wells was selected with the 34th overall pick by Memphis. He played in 79 of their 82 games this season and made 74 starts. The rookie averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He had the most starts of any rookie this past season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Brandon Miller Hornets pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders report Brandon Miller is the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Hornets’ roster

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic
NBA
Two Memphis Grizzlies players were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

As the playoffs have progressed, the league has continued to hand out end-of-season awards. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the first and second team All-Rookie class for the 2024-25 season. …

Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Gilbert Arenas argued that Pascal Siakam never took a ‘leap’ forward in his basketball career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

The Pacers are on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the second straight postseason that Indiana and New York…

Anthony Edwards vs OKC
NBA
Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 21 2025
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Thunder pic
NBA
Sources have reported the NBA will finally announce the 2024-25 MVP award on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 26177637 168396541 lowres
NBA
Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top