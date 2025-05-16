Ola Brynhildsen has opened up about his poor start in Toronto, as the Norwegian has failed to make an impact during his loan spell in the MLS so far.

Ola Brynhildsen Picks Main Reason For Poor Start In Toronto

In February of this year, Toronto FC added Norwegian striker Ola Brynhildsen to their roster in hopes of boosting their firepower in front of goal – but the signing has not gone to plan.

After being riddled with injuries, the 26-year-old has failed to make an immediate impact in the MLS and has failed to score a single goal in eight league appearances.

Fans have started to question the addition of Brynhildsen, however, the former Molde striker has spoken up on his issues and gave some reasons for the poor performances.

Brynhildsen said: “It’s been a rough couple of months. Being mostly on painkillers each game and minor setbacks every other game. It’s been rough. I didn’t play any games in preseason and

“Also all the traveling here, training on artificial turf, it’s a mix of everything that I think shocked my body. Also, moving into a new place and settling down in a new town. A lot of factors play in.”

There is obviously a lot of talent there, which the Norwegian showed during his time with Molde, contributing 82 goals in 156 appearances (54G + 28A).

This hasn’t translated to his MLS performances yet, but there is also an issue in the attacking format at Toronto, as only two teams have scored less goals than the Canadian-based side in the MLS.

Toronto have picked up 10 points from their opening 13 matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding 17, meaning they sit 14th in the Eastern Conference – just one place above their fiercest rivals, Montreal CF who take up bottom spot.

This Canadian duo will face off in the 2025 MLS Rivalry Week, which might give both sides a chance to find an extra gear due to the history between both sides.

Brynhildsen is not the only factor behind these poor performances, but the 26-year-old revealed that he has faced similar adversity before and found a way to get through it.

The Toronto striker said: “I had a period in Molde where I went five or six games without scoring, then suddenly my teammate shot at me, it hit my back and it went in the goal.

“I scored two minutes later, then continued scoring eight games in a row. So, it’s just a matter of time. I haven’t played a proper game yet, I haven’t played 90 minutes.

“I’ve been building up form, getting injured, building up form again, getting injured. So it’s getting the flow and rhythm in my body. It’s nothing that I stress over, but of course I want to score.

“I know there’s pressure on the No. 9 to score goals. When it comes, it will come a lot, I promise you that.”