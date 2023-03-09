Marcus Adams Jr., a four-star wing from California, has committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks, choosing them over UCLA and Syracuse. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound player is ranked in the top 20 nationally for small forwards in the class of 2024.

Kansas Class of 2024 Gets First Commitment with Marcus Adams Jr.

Marcus Adams Jr. is the first commitment of the 2024 class for Kansas. However, he may reclassify to the class of 2023, a decision we will know more about in the summer. Adams’ scouting report describes him as a three-level scorer with high potential that could make an impact in his freshman year in college basketball.

4 ⭐️ recruit Marcus Adams Jr. just announced his commitment to Kansas 🙌

Adams cited the role that social media played in his decision to choose Kansas, saying “I just want to say thank you all for showing love at the game and on social media. I mean it. It was a big part of my decision. Thank you for all the love. I can’t wait to be playing at Allen Fieldhouse. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

Bill Self’s Big Impression Wins Over Four-Star SF

During his visit to Kansas on February 24-26, Adams was also impressed with the coaching staff. Head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend particularly stood out to Adams .

“Coach Self, coach Townsend were really great people,” he said. “They helped me out with a lot of things during the visit and answered all my questions without a problem. I love the fan base over there.”

Kansas has a reputation for producing NBA players and Adams believes it offers him the best opportunity for playing time. “Kansas produced the most pros and gives me the best opportunity for playing time,” he said. “There’s opportunity to play right away with the older guys like Jalen and Gradey leaving after this year and they’ll need a replacement.”

Jayhawks Beat out Bruins and Orange for Adams

Adams’ decision to commit to Kansas is a major win for the Jayhawks, as they beat out two other top-tier programs to land him. UCLA and Syracuse are both strong basketball programs with impressive track records, but Adams believes Kansas is the best fit for him.

“There’s going to be some older guys there I’ve already spoken to and I’m looking forward to playing with them,” he said. “(Self) needs me to score, so that’s what I’m there to do.”

Adams’ commitment is a boost to Kansas’ recruiting efforts and will likely attract more high-level recruits in the future. His decision to commit early could also help Kansas secure commitments from other top-tier players, as they know that they will be playing alongside a highly-touted recruit.

Marcus Adams Jr.’s commitment to Kansas is a major win for the Jayhawks and a sign of their continued success in recruiting top-tier talent. Adams’ decision to choose Kansas over UCLA and Syracuse is a testament to the strength of their basketball program and the quality of their coaching staff. Jayhawks fans will likely be excited to watch Adams play at Allen Fieldhouse in the near future.