Titans Fire OC Todd Downing Along With 3 Assistants After Missing Out On Playoffs

The Tennessee Titans failed to make the playoffs this season and as a result have taken immediate action, as Mike Vrabel has parted ways with four of his coaches following a seven game losing streak at the end of the season.

The Titans announced on Monday that they would be parting ways with not only offensive coordinater Todd Downing, but also secondary coach Anthony Midget, offensive line coach Keith Carter and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

Nobody would have expected the Titans to be in this position after the opening ten games, as they put together a very respectable 7-3 record with the side looking like strong contenders to retain their AFC South crown for a third consecutive season.

However a string of losses beginning in mid-November led to a seven game winless streak for the Titans, with their offence coming under heavy inspection after some very poor performances.

Having scored over twenty points just once in the final seven matches (against the Jaguars in a 22-16 loss) it is no surprise that head coach Mike Vrabel took action, with those kind of numbers not enough to seriously compete in the NFL.

Downing’s sacking seemed almost like an inevitability at the end of this season, as the OC took Tennessee from fourth top scorers in the NFL in 2020 to 15th in his first season and all the way down to 28th in his second season in the role.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel spoke to the media after the sackings, thanking his coaches for the time and effort they had put in over the previous seasons.

“I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee.

“Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff.”

