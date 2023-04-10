NBA

Tickets For Sacramento Kings Game 1 Are Most Expensive Ever

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in a battle for Northern California supremacy.

The Warriors are looking to defend their championship after a sluggish (for them) regular season performance, and will be the road team in this matchup. They’ll be favored, and are one of the teams that experts are picking to make a deep run this postseason.

Sacramento Kings Will Host First Playoff Series In 17 Years

The situation is a little bit different for the Kings and their fans in Sacramento, and it shows, glaringly, in the overwhelming ticket prices for Game 1 at Golden 1 Center.

It has been 17 years since the last time there was a playoff game in the city of Sacramento. It ended up being the longest active postseason drought in North American sports, and fans of the team were put through “Basketball Hell” while staying loyal to the franchise. The Kings were the butt of every joke, and were even dangerously close to having their team moved out of the city entirely.

But the Kings stayed, and so did their success-starved fans. And now that the curse has been broken, and their team is finally a part of the playoffs, the demand for tickets has gone through the roof.

Ticket Prices Are Highest For 1st Round Series Ever

As reported by TickPick on Twitter, the $427 cheapest entry ticket would make the game between the Kings and Warriors the most expensive first round entry fee in NBA history.

The team has been a hot ticket all season long given their new-found success, and Sacramento fans are passionate about their team. There aren’t a lot of other premier attractions in town, meaning that the Kings receive most of the city’s love and attention. And when the team is finally successful, people want to come and watch them play.

Having their first round series come against the nearby Warriors doesn’t help with ticket prices. While prices for Games 3 and 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco are less than half the cost, seeing the matchup inside Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento is the main event. While the crowd will be loud for their home team, there will undoubtedly be a contingency of Warriors fans in attendance as well, given the proximity.

Prices for Game 2 aren’t much different. Tickets can be had for under $400 (at time of writing), as long as you don’t mind sitting a few feet from the roof of the building.

By comparison, the least expensive ticket to the Play-In Game between the Heat and Hawks this coming Tuesday is $39.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
