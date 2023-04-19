The Memphis Grizzlies have been in the headlines all season for both their antics on the court and their personal problems off of it. And apparently, they’ve gotten on the nerves of NBA players from other teams.

Off the court, it has been Ja Morant who has made the news with his legal troubles. A laundry list of incidents piled up during the 2022-23 regular season, including accusations of battery against a minor and a suspension for his gun-toting episode at a Colorado nightclub.

“Their Whole Thing Is Annoying” NBA Player Says Of Memphis Grizzlies

This anonymous player did not hold back on the Grizzlies 😳 pic.twitter.com/bBOC7BfrVJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2023

Morant has become a polarizing figure, but it is his Grizzlies teammates who have started to get under the skin of others, and namely Dillon Brooks.

Nicknamed “The Villain”, Brooks has made it a point of being a pest for opponents this season. He has talked trash both on the court and through the media, with one of the more notable spats coming with Warriors forward Draymond Green. There was a scuffle with Donovan Mitchell back in February, and the Russell Westbrook “Trash” incident. Brooks has also pushed a cameraman, got into a war of words with Theo Pinson, and called out Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić for not playing through injuries.

One anonymous NBA player has had enough.

“They’re frontrunners. They’re just extra. They talk when they’re winning. They don’t say s— when they’re losing. Their whole thing over there is just annoying.”

This likely isn’t the only player that feels this way. But that has seemingly been the goal for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, and they have ultimately achieved their goal of being the pests of the league.

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a 7 game series. The legacy is there… first time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the 1st round” -Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/MXvS2Seof6 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 12, 2023

It seemed to work during the regular season. The Grizzlies finished in second place in the Western Conference, but have fallen on misfortune since the playoffs began. They found themselves with a tough draw against the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1, and they entered the series short-handed in their front court.

Now, with Morant’s availability in question with a hand injury, the Grizzlies may be in some serious trouble. They are already down 1-0 after dropping the first game at home, and the oddsmakers don’t like their chances of a comeback. The Lakers are currently listed as -280 favorites, while the Grizzlies come in at +235 to win the series.

