The Sacramento Kings are expected to 'gauge' the trade market for veteran DeMar DeRozan

Zach Wolpin
Following the 2024-25 season, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. Additionally, the team fired head coach Mike Brown after 31 games this past season. Doug Christie took over as interim head coach. 

Christe was eventually hired as the full-time head coach on May 1. The Kings also hired Scott Perry as their new general manager. NBA insider Jake Fischer says there is no shortage of rumblings since Perry was hired. Fischer expects Sacramento to “gauge” the trade market this offseason for DeMar DeRozan.

Will the Kings trade veteran DeMar DeRozan after just one season?


The 2024-25 season was DeMar DeRozan’s 16th year in the NBA and first with the Kings. After the 2023-24 season, Sacramento acquired DeRozan from the Bulls in a three-team deal. This was via a three-year, $74 million sign-and-trade. This past season, DeRozan started 77 of Sacramento’s 82 games. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest. The 35-year-old has averaged 20+ points per game for 12 consecutive seasons.

Despite his consistency over the last decade-plus, the Kings could part ways with DeMar DeRozan. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that new GM Scott Perry will “gauge” the trade market for DeRozan this offseason. DeRozan is still producing at a high level, but his years left in the league are limited. Are the Kings willing to part ways with DeRozan after one season?

There’s no guarantee the Kings will trade DeMar DeRozan this offseason. New GM Scott Perry could decide that DeRozan is a key piece to their roster and not trade him. However, Jake Fischer believes Perry will explore trade options for the veteran forward. The team is eager to make the postseason again after a 16-year drought from 2006-2022. Is trading DeMar DeRozan the right move for the Kings? We’ll wait and see what GM Scott Perry has in store.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
