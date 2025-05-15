NBA

The Mavericks will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or a trade this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Nico Harrison Mavs pic
Nico Harrison Mavs pic

The 2025 NBA draft lottery was held in Chicago on Monday night. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is a coveted player and the consensus #1 overall pick in June.

With a 1.8% chance to win the draft lottery, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly landed the #1 overall selection. General manager Nico Harrison already said the team will be drafting Cooper Flagg. Adding Flagg to their roster is massive for the future of their franchise. This offseason, Nico Harrison said the team will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or the draft.

Dallas knows they need help at PG for the first half of 2025-26


Against the Kings on March 3, all-star PG Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. Since then, the 33-year-old has had a successful surgery and is working to play in the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks anticipate Irving returning sometime in January if all goes well. That means Dallas could be without a capable PG for the first 4-5 months of the season. With that, GM Nico Harrison said a top priority for the team this offseason is adding a PG to help the team.

Their depth at guard is limited, especially at PG. Brandon Williams and Spencer Dinwiddie are the only active PGs on their current roster. Nico Harrison expects that to change this offseason. With the addition of Cooper Flagg, PG is the only glaring need for the Dallas Mavericks. Their SF, PF, and C are all solidified with P.J. Washington, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said he expects the Mavs to pursue a PG through a trade or via free agency. One player who will be a free agent this offseason is Dennis Schroder. The veteran PG has bounced around the league but had a strong second half of his 2024-25 season with the Pistons as their backup PG. Schroder played a key role for Detroit off the bench. Dallas needs a low-risk, high-reward PG who won’t break their budget. The front court is covered for Dallas. They need to prioritize adding depth at PG ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Nico Harrison Mavs pic
NBA

LATEST The Mavericks will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or a trade this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
MSG pic
NBA
The cheapest tickets for Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 on Friday night start at $855
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025

On Wednesday night, the Celtics were on the brink of elimination against the Knicks. New York had a 3-1 series lead vs. Boston heading into Game 5.  To make matters…

Donte DiVincenzo Timberwolves pic
NBA
Donte DiVincenzo said the Knicks and Timberwolves trade ‘is a win-win for both sides’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025

In early October 2024, the Knicks and Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade. After nine seasons, Minnesota parted ways with former #1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns.  New York traded Julius Randle…

Luke Kornet Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Luke Kornet dominated Game 5 defensively with a career-high seven blocks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Dylan Harper Rutgers pic
NBA
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is ‘99.9%’ sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be the #2 pick in June
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Daniel Gafford Mavs pic
NBA
NBA insiders say Dallas’ Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Yaxel Lendeborg pic
NBA
Michigan commit Yaxel Lendebeorg is a threat to leave college and stay in the 2025 NBA draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Arrow to top