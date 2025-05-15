The Mavericks will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or a trade this offseason

The 2025 NBA draft lottery was held in Chicago on Monday night. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is a coveted player and the consensus #1 overall pick in June.

With a 1.8% chance to win the draft lottery, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly landed the #1 overall selection. General manager Nico Harrison already said the team will be drafting Cooper Flagg. Adding Flagg to their roster is massive for the future of their franchise. This offseason, Nico Harrison said the team will prioritize adding a PG through free agency or the draft.

Dallas knows they need help at PG for the first half of 2025-26

Against the Kings on March 3, all-star PG Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. Since then, the 33-year-old has had a successful surgery and is working to play in the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks anticipate Irving returning sometime in January if all goes well. That means Dallas could be without a capable PG for the first 4-5 months of the season. With that, GM Nico Harrison said a top priority for the team this offseason is adding a PG to help the team.

Their depth at guard is limited, especially at PG. Brandon Williams and Spencer Dinwiddie are the only active PGs on their current roster. Nico Harrison expects that to change this offseason. With the addition of Cooper Flagg, PG is the only glaring need for the Dallas Mavericks. Their SF, PF, and C are all solidified with P.J. Washington, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said he expects the Mavs to pursue a PG through a trade or via free agency. One player who will be a free agent this offseason is Dennis Schroder. The veteran PG has bounced around the league but had a strong second half of his 2024-25 season with the Pistons as their backup PG. Schroder played a key role for Detroit off the bench. Dallas needs a low-risk, high-reward PG who won’t break their budget. The front court is covered for Dallas. They need to prioritize adding depth at PG ahead of the 2025-26 season.