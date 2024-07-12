NBA

The Knicks are reportedly interested in trading for Alperen Sengun or Jalen Duren

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Knicks lost their best center in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein was a solid player for New York. Now they need to find a way to replace him. The Knicks still have big man Mitchell Robinson on the roster. However, the Knicks are interested in adding a player with more talent. 

According to Marcus Berman of the NY Post, the Knicks are reportedly interested in trading for Alperen Sengun or Jalen Duren. Both players would be an upgrade compared to the production New York gets from Robinson. The Knicks want to compete with the Celtics and 76ers in the East next season. To do that, they need to add a legitimate center who will add value to the starting lineup.

Is it realistic for the Knicks to trade for Alperen Sengun or Jalen Duren?


The New York Knicks are loading up this offseason to be ready to compete in the East in 2024-25. Knicks team president Leon Rose gave O.G. Anunoby a multi-year, long-term extension. Additionally, they gave five first-round picks to the Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges. With all the picks they gave away, the Knicks do not have many trade assets to give away. Still, reports say that the team is interested in trading for Alperen Sengun or Jalen Duren.

Sengun was the 16th overall pick by the OKC Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft. Ahead of his rookie season, he was traded by OKC to the Houston Rockets. In each of his first three seasons with Houston, Sengun has gotten better each year. This past season, he averaged a career-high (21.3) points, (9.3) rebounds, (5.0) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. The 21-year-old has a ton of potential to be one of the best centers in the league if he continues developing. That makes him an even harder player to trade for.


There’s also Jalen Duren who the Knicks reportedly have an interest in. Duren was the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, Duren was involved in a three-team trade and found himself on the Detroit Pistons. The 20-year-old upped his scoring and rebounding numbers in year two, averaging (13.8) points and (11.6) rebounds per game. Compared to Alperen Sengun, Jalen Duren might be a player the Knicks could realistically target in a trade.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
