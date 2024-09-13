NBA legend and former teammate of Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, has given some advice to last year’s Western Conference MVP for the new season, after heartbreak in the NBA Finals last year.

Dirk Nowitzki’s Advice For Doncic

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were left in heartbreak at the end of last season, when the Boston Celtics edged past them in a five game series.

Dirk Nowitzki will go down as one of the best big men to ever play in the NBA after a glorious career in the league and the hall of famer had some useful advice for former teammate Doncic this week.

“Well just keep doing what he’s [Doncic] doing. Play your game. I know it wasn’t the ending you were hoping for, but you’re just getting started, you’re 25 years old.

“It’s good sometimes to get a little disappointment to try again to motivate you and push you to work harder and become an even better player if that’s even possible.”

Doncic played with Nowitzki towards the end of his career, as the Slovenian was drafted to Dallas ahead of Nowitzki’s final year in the league.

Despite losing out to Boston in the NBA Finals last year, Doncic is still just 25-years-old and with his whole career ahead of him, many including Nowitzki believe that he is a future MVP.

“Honestly, he needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s an incredible player, playing at the highest level, and is MVP caliber every year. Staying healthy, take care of your body, it’s gonna be another long year.”

Doncic struggled with injuries last season with a demanding schedule, but he was able to complete the playoffs and immediately headed to Paris where he represented Slovenia at the Olympics.

Last season Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists, in a campaign where he was crowned as the scoring leader – winning everything except an elusive championship.