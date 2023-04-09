MLB

Tampa Bay Rays Are Dominating, Remain Undefeated

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz ftocyfgwcac22nu
rsz ftocyfgwcac22nu

We are just beginning to scratch the surface of the 2023 MLB season, but it looks as though the Tampa Bay Rays are going to be one of the teams to beat.

They entered the season his modest expectations. They play in one of the stronger divisions in baseball, with both the Yankees and Blue Jays being in the top-5 for World Series contenders.

Tampa Bay Rays Outscoring Opponents By 47 In 8 Games

It was predicted that the Rays would finish third in the division. Their over/under on total wins for the season was placed at 87.5, and they were listed as the team 5th most likely to win the American League pennant come seasons end.

But Tampa Bay has far exceeded those expectations, thus far at least.

The Rays are the last remaining undefeated team in baseball, and only one other team has less than three losses. They have an insane +46 run differential through the first week and a half of the year, with the next best team coming in at +21 (Dodgers).

They enter Sunday’s contest with a perfect 8-0 record and a full three games up on the Yankees in the AL East. They have hit the most home runs in the majors so far this season, with 21 in total, while allowing a total of 18 runs combined. Their offense leads all of baseball in total runs scored and slugging percentage, and their pitching staff has the best ERA in the majors at 2.13.

Rays Will Face True Test This Coming Week

It has been mostly a full team effort, too. Wander Franco and Luke Raley lead the team with 3 home runs each, but there are six different players that have two homers so far, making the contributions evenly distributed throughout the roster.

Granted, they haven’t exactly been playing against baseball’s premier teams. They began the season with a clean sweep of the Detroit Tigers by outscoring them 21-3 in three games. After a road sweep of the Washington Nationals, the Rays are in the midst of hosting a three-game set against the Oakland A’s, which they’ll wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

They’ll face two tougher tests over the next week, as the Tampa Bay Rays have seven games coming up against division opponents. They’ll host the Red Sox for four games from Monday through Thursday, before facing their first true contending opponent when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays to wrap up the weekend.

Today’s game against the Athletics starts at 1:10 local time. Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Rays and try to push the team’s record to 9-0.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz cyy54eogbtrd56tktueq
MLB

LATEST Fernando Tatis Jr. Booed, Called A Cheater In Rehab Assignment

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023
Mchugh
MLB
Atlanta Braves Collin McHugh Headed To Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 6 2023

On April 6th, 2023, the Atlanta Braves announced that relief pitcher Collin McHugh had been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury.   The #Braves today recalled…

rsz fs bgz8xwagpg3f
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays Are The Last Undefeated Team In Baseball
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 6 2023

We are just one week in to the 2023 MLB season, but it looks as though the Tampa Bay Rays have what it takes to be one of the better…

Alvarez
MLB
New York Mets To Call Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 6 2023
Andrus
MLB
Chicago White Sox Elvis Andrus Reaches 2,000th Hit
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 5 2023
Wright
MLB
Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright To Begin Rehab Assignment Tonight
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 5 2023
Hendriks
MLB
Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks Announces He Is Cancer Free
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 5 2023
Arrow to top