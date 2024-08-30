In 2023-24, the Indiana Pacers finished 47-35. That was sixth in the Eastern Conference, just narrowly avoiding the play-in tournament. During the postseason, the Pacers got a lucky draw and ran into teams with injuries. Indiana made it to the Conference Finals where they were swept by the Boston Celtics.

Despite the loss in the ECF, it was an impressive postseason for the Pacers. The 2023-24 season was a personal best for veteran PG T.J. McConnell. His 2024-25 campaign will be his 10th professional season and his sixth with Indiana. Today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers are signing McConnell to a four-year, $45 million extension. A well-deserved contract for the 32-year-old.

At the 2015 NBA Draft, Arizona’s T.J. McConnell did not get picked but he eventually signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. McConnell played the first four seasons of his career with Philly. He appeared in 314 games for the Sixers and made 72 starts. With Philadelphia, McConnell averaged (6.4) points, (2.9) rebounds, (4.7) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. After four years with the Sixers, McConnell signed with the Pacers. That’s where he’s played his last five seasons. The savvy PG has a career-best season offensively for Indiana in 2023-24.

His (10.2) points per game was the best of his career. Additionally, his (11.8) points per game in the 2024 playoffs was a career-high for McConnell. He was a spark offensively off the bench for the Pacers all season. Besides the 2016-17 season, McConnell has been a backup PG for most of his time in the NBA. He’s happy with the role and he excels in it. Tyrese Haliburton is an all-star PG and T.J. McConnell is a complimentary player who comes off the bench. After his strong 2023-24 campaign, the Pacers are giving McConnell a four-year, $45 million contract extension.