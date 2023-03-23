MLB

Shohei Ohtani’s Strikeout Is MLB’s Most Liked Tweet Of All-Time

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 14751795760
rsz 14751795760

The World Baseball Classic was met with mixed reviews this year, due to a seeming lack of interest and MLB players sustaining injuries before their seasons start. But judging by the reaction to Shohei Ohtani and his strikeout on Twitter, baseball is alive and well in the world.

Shoehi Ohtani Strikeout Goes Viral, MLB’s Most Liked Tweet Ever

rsz 16794968711974

The tournament stage of the WBC provided plenty of fireworks. Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam against Venezuela was the signature moment for Team USA, and Japan vs. Mexico in the semi-finals was an outstanding game with highlight plays.

And you couldn’t have written a better script for the championship game. The two most outstanding teams from the tournament met in the final, with Team USA and Team Japan trading barbs until the final innings. Then came the showdown that was, quite literally, heard around the world.

The game came down to the 9th inning, with Japan leading the US 3-2. Superstar Shoehi Ohtani was on the mound for Japan, and with two outs and his team on the verge of knocking off the defending champions, up walked his Los Angeles Angels teammate, co-MVP favorite, and superstar in his own right in Mike Trout.

The reaction to the biggest strikeout that the game of baseball has seen in some time was undeniable. According to a tweet fired off by Joe Pompilano, the tweet of the video of Ohtani’s strikeout of Trout was the MLB’s most liked tweet of all time.

Reaction To Tweet Shows Legit Interest In WBC

Not only was it the most liked, but by an impressively extensive margin. The tweet has received over 200,000 likes (and counting), which is 170,000 more than the previous high when the Astros won the world series.

Granted, many of those likes could be coming from fans of the Japanese team. There were reports that nearly half of the televisions in the entire country of Japan were tuned into the semi-final game, and one would imagine that the championship game was an even bigger draw. It is likely that a large portion of them took to social media to celebrate, as well. With Shohei Ohtani being the biggest star in the sport in Japan, it was the perfect storm for elation for Team Japan and their fans.

It is in tune with the entire tournament and the global interest in the World Baseball Classic. Also featured in Pompilano’s tweet is the fact that nine of the MLB’s top ten liked tweets of all-time came from 2023 WBC content.

The owners of MLB teams may not love putting their players at risk before the season even starts, but there is no denying the passion and intensity that the players provide as they play for the pride of their countries.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz 14751795760
MLB

LATEST Shohei Ohtani’s Strikeout Is MLB’s Most Liked Tweet Of All-Time

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23min
4e0b3cf0 c858 11ed 99ff 5275eee729be
MLB
Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani: WBC Features All-Time Matchup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h

The World Baseball Classic was the center of the baseball world for the last two weeks, and the tournament delivered on its usual intensity and excitement, especially in the final…

rsz hhg
MLB
MLB Stars Jose Altuve and Edwin Diaz Suffer Serious Injuries In WBC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2023

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing and is set to wrap up during the early parts of the coming week, and the tournament has featured some excellent games…

Diaz
MLB
New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Out For The Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 16 2023
rsz usa today 16055681
MLB
Former MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Signs Deal To Play In Japan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 13 2023
Rodon
MLB
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon To Start Season On IL
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023
rsz 19173268
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Mets, Cubs Favored To Land Angels’ Star
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 6 2023
Arrow to top