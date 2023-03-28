Sergio Romo Gets Final Curtain Call, Retires With Giants

The San Francisco Giants are long removed from the glory days of winning their three championships back in the early 2010s. But they took a trip down memory lane on Monday evening as they welcomed back former pitcher Sergio Romo for one magical inning.

Romo spent the first nine years of his career in the Giants organization, and had a huge hand in helping the team win three championships in five years. He appeared in six World Series games over the three-year run, and posted a 0.00 ERA while recording three saves.

Sergio Romo Will Retire As A Member Of The San Francisco Giants

Every time a kid asked Sergio Romo for an autograph in spring training he asked them to sign his hat first. He wore this to the mound tonight: pic.twitter.com/O3CXB5BLyr — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 28, 2023

After leaving San Francisco, Romo bounced around the league for five years while closing out his career, with stops in Tampa and Minnesota, among others. For Giants fans, there was that very forgetful time that he stopped and played for the Dodgers.

He appeared in 17 games in 2022 for the Mariners and Blue Jays, but had apparently lost his touch by finishing with a 7.50 ERA in 18 total innings pitched. He pitched two innings in the Mexican league last August.

It looks as though Sergio Romo is calling it quits, but not before one last curtain call with the team that he helped bring to glory.

Last week, the Giants signed Romo to a minor league contract, with the intention to have him retire as a member of the organization, and to have one last shining moment on the mound at Oracle Park.

Romo Emotional After Final Curtain Call

The clock hit zero on Sergio Romo tonight, but there was no sadness. The celebration was a "storybook ending" to his iconic career (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/4jfEM9lu19 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 28, 2023

The Giants hosted the Oakland Athletics in one of their final spring training games on Monday night, and in the top of the 7th inning, it was Romo’s turn to take the mound one final time.

“Very fitting to find some closure in what literally is for me, was a storybook career,” Romo told reporters after the appearance. He had difficulty holding back his emotions.

“I understand how special this opportunity was.”

One of the more beautiful touches on the night was the seemingly scribbled writing that was found on the bill of Romo’s hat. Earlier in the day, he was signing autographs along the walls of Oracle Park, but he had something special in store. Every time he signed his name for a kid, he had the kid sign his hat, too. “James”, “Logan”, and “Bryce” are all present among many, many others.

The California-born Sergio Romo will retire with a record of 42-36 and 137 total saves for his career, with a 3.21 ERA. He is a three-time World Series Champion, and made his lone All-Star appearance in 2013.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like