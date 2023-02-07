Site News

Sean Payton Warns Denvor Broncos Of New Culture Of Discipline At First Press Conference

Olly Taliku
Sean Payton was officially introduced to the media on Monday afternoon and discussed what changes he will make as Broncos head coach as well as what is expected of his team.

It was announced at the end of last week that Sean Payton would take over as head coach for the Denver Broncos, becoming the 20th man to lead Denver in their history. Payton was officially introduced to the media on Monday morning and outlined exactly what he expects from his new Denver side.

Payton said: “The last couple weeks [of the season] we saw a little more of what we were expecting, what we’d become accustomed to. No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating players is what are the things that they do well and then let’s try to put them in those positions. … Highlight their strengths and minimize their weaknesses.”

“You come in with this is how we’re going to teach, this is how we’re going to meet, this is how we’re going to practice. … Every year in our league there have been great plans with noble thoughts and a lot of enthusiasm that don’t have success.

“Discipline, toughness, and football makeup is going to be real important for who is a Denver Bronco. There is an element of discipline, there is an element of toughness and, look, it’s not for everyone.”

There was one matter that needed addressing in the conference above other issues and Payton seemed almost confused when he was questioned if Broncos QB Russel Wilson would still employ a personal coach next season.

He added: “I’m not too familiar with that. That’s foreign to me — that’s not going to take place. I’m unfamiliar with it. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”

Payton will take charge of the Broncos next season as Denver attempt to reach the playoff stages of the season for the first time since 2016.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
