Sam Montembeault, the Montreal Canadiens No.1 goalie, could be set to miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals.

This comes after Montembeault was withdrawn through injury during the second period of their 6-3 Game 3 victory against the Capitals.

Montreal’s no.1 goalie sustained an injury during his side’s 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 3, meaning they now trail the series 2-1 in the best-of-seven tie.

With 8.21 remaining of the second period Montembeault had a conversation with Jim Ramsey, before subsequently going off after suffering an injury.

The extent of his injury is unknown, but there could be some cause for concern for coach Martin St. Louis, who may not have his no.1 goalie for their Game 4 match against the Capitals later today.

Montembeault reportedly didn’t participate in the morning skate, meaning he is unlikely to feature in Game 4 against the Capitals.

Head coach St. Louis revealed that he is unsure on Montembeault, but isn’t making any rash calls just yet: “I have no idea. He’s being evaluated today,” said Montreal’s head coach.

Can Rookie Jakub Dobes Deliver In Goal In Montembeault’s Absence?

With Sam Montembeault likely to miss Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Eastern Conference tie with the Washington Capitals, The Canadiens could be reliant on rookie goalie Jakub Dobes.

Dobes, who stopped seven of eight after replacing Montembeault in Game 3, could be in line for a start. If Montembeault isn’t fit, the 23-year-old rookie will get the call from the start.

During the regular NHL seasons, Dobes was 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA, a .909 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (15 starts).

This included a 34-save shutout in his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers back in December, with his side prevailing 4-0. This came just one day after he was recalled by Montreal from Laval of the American Hockey League.

Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle believes that if called upon, Dobes will deliver. Guhle has full confidence in the rookie goalie, as do the rest of the team.

“He gets thrown in against the defending Stanley Cup champs, gets a shutout. Look at his first three or four games, I think they’re all some of the top teams in the League and he played well.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Dobes. He has all the confidence in himself, which I think you need as a young goalie coming into the League,” concluded Guhle.

Head coach Martin St. Louis also has full confidence in the youngster if called upon: “I think he’ll be ready no matter what and we’ll try to help him.”

Montreal Canadiens face Washington Capital at the Bell Centre in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.