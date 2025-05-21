NHL

David Pastrnak Pleads With Boston Bruins Management To Become A ‘Much Better’ Team For 2026 Season

Louis Fargher
Boston Bruins star, David Pastrnak, has given his thoughts on how his team must undergo a major improvement in 2026 after a disappointing season in 2025.

David Pastrnak Begs Boston Bruins To Improve Roster For 2026

The Boston Bruins, who are six time Stanley Cup winners, endured a difficult 2025 campaign which saw them finish bottom of the Atlantic Division and tied for bottom spot with the Philadelphia Flyers – both obtaining 76 points.

Scoring just 222 goals, which was one of the lowest in the entirety of the NHL, their struggles in front of goal was a pivotal factor for such a poor display.

It also marked an unfortunate statistic for the Boston-based franchise, as they failed to qualify for the NHL Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

During the season the franchise made a major change to its system by sacking Jim Montgomery in November and Joe Sacco was appointed on an interim basis – who is likely to be replaced as the Bruins look for a new head coach.

One man that has spoken about the future of the Bruins is star players, David Pastrnak, who believes they will only improve in the 2025/26 season and pictures a ‘much better team.’

Pastrnak said (Via NHL.com): “We lost a couple players. We got some good talent. We have some draft picks. We are going to be much better. I fully trust in the management, and I’m pretty sure and 100% positive we’re going to be a much better team next year.”

Highlighting the draft pick is an interesting suggestion as the Bruins have the Number seven pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, which is set to take place in June.

Jeremy Swayman, the goalie in Boston, also commented on how the Bruins need to improve next year and believes his side will come back with a vengeance next season.

The Bruins goalie said (Via NHL.com): “Moving forward, that’s not our standard. Our standard is much higher than what we had this year. That’s something that guys will come back with, a vengeance and have a chip on our shoulders. That’s something we’re excited about.”

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA.
