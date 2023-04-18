NBA

Kings vs. Warriors Draws Biggest NBA Audience Of The Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NBA world is buzzing about the entertaining series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, and the return on the television ratings for the first two games proves that they have lived up to the hype.

The first game was highly anticipated. The city of Sacramento was hosting its first playoff game in 16 years, and fans came out in droves to support their team. 20 minutes before the game even began, fans were already packed into their seats and the crowd was electric. There was another large contingency of fans just outside the doors at the outdoor viewing party, as well.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Draws Biggest NBA Audience Of The Season

But it wasn’t just the locals that were tuned in to the action. Game 1 between the Kings and Warriors ranked as the most-watched NBA broadcast of the season, drawing an average of 6,257,000 viewers during the ABC broadcast. In the Sacramento market itself, it drew a 14.1 rating, the highest rated Kings game on ESPN/ABC in the market since 2006.

It was the first time that the Sacramento Kings had been featured on ABC since 2007.

The game itself was one of the most talked-about topics on the morning sports shows on Monday. There was plenty of praise that was given to De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk as well as Kings head coach Mike Brown, and deservedly so. But there was an overall consensus that Sacramento got away with one in Game 1, and that the Warriors would have the upper hand in Game 2.

The numbers have not yet been returned for Monday’s headline-grabbing matchup, but it too should rank high on the most watched NBA games in 2022-23.

Most-Watched Playoff Weekend In 12 Years

The surge has been excellent news for the NBA. Games during the opening weekend of the 2023 Playoffs received an average of 4.15 million viewers, which is the highest mark for the league in 12 years.

While the battle between the Kings and Warriors is the most talked about, there are other story lines to watch during the first round in other series. The health of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant remain in question, which are two injuries that can adversely affect how they move forward. The Knicks have already won a road game against the Cavaliers, and the Clippers pulled an unlikely upset in Game 1 of their series against the Suns.

There will be three NBA games played on Tuesday night, with the Hawks and Celtics starting off the action. Tip-off for that game will be at 7PM Eastern.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
