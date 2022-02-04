REAL MALLORCA, currently sitting just above the relegation zone, host fellow strugglers Cádiz, with both sides needing wins in their pushes to avoid relegation.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz live stream

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz preview

Just a quick look at the La Liga table tells you about both sides’ fortunes this season. Cádiz sit in the relegation zone with just 18 points, and Mallorca are only one place ahead in 17th, with 20 points to their name.

Therefore, this is a hugely important battle at the bottom of the table. A loss for either team will put them at even bigger risk of relegation, while a win would ease some of the pressure, if only until the next game.

Real Mallorca are the favourites with the bookies, but they’re not on good form. In fact, they’ve lost their previous four La Liga games and only scored one goal in the process. Cádiz have fared slightly better and managed three points on their last outing, although this was against bottom club Levante.

However, previous form doesn’t always count for much in these bottom-of-the-table dogfights. Both teams will have to come out scrapping and it probably won’t be the most exhilarating game for the neutral, but a win will be exceptionally well-received by supporters of the victorious team.

When does Real Mallorca vs Cádiz kick off?

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz kicks off at 15:15 GMT on Saturday 5th February at Mallorca Stadium in Palma.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz team news

Real Mallorca team news

Franco Russo is suspended for the match following his red card against Villarreal. Mallorca will also be without the services of Dominik Greif and Iddrisu Baba, both of whom are injured.

Real Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Reina, Maffeo, Sedlar, Valjent, Costa, Galarreta, Battaglia, Kubo, Kang-in, Rodriguez, Angel

Cádiz team news

Cádiz have both Fali and Anthony Lozano unavailable, as both are serving suspensions, plus Florin Andone will miss the match with injury.

Cádiz possible starting lineup:

Ledesma, Iza, Chust, Haroyan, Espino, Alejo, Fernandez, Emeterio, Sanchez, Negredo, Perez

