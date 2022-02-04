REAL MALLORCA host Cádiz on Saturday in La Liga, with both teams needing a win in their respective battles to avoid relegation.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 15:15 GMT, Mallorca Stadium, Palma

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz predictions

It would be fair to say that neither side has set La Liga on fire this season. Real Mallorca sit on 20 points and just outside the relegation zone, while Cádiz are actually in the bottom three, in 18th place with just 18 points.

Real Mallorca have been on a terrible run, losing their previous four games and scoring just one goal during them. They’ve only won twice at home this season and face a Cádiz side who have been stronger away from home.

Of course, if either side wants to win, they’ll need to score, and this has been neither’s strong point – Mallorca have scored 17 this season, while Cádiz have hit the back of the net just 19 times. At least they won’t be going against strong defences, with both having proved particularly porous this season.

Overall, these teams match up pretty equally, and we think that’s how things are going to go on Saturday. What’s more, bet365 have odds of 12/5 on a draw, which we think is a great price and makes the wager an even better one.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz prediction: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz betting tips

Looking for another Real Mallorca vs Cádiz betting tip? If so, we’ve found a great bet over at bet365, with higher odds than the bet above.

Álvaro Negredo has gotten on the scoresheet a couple of times recently, and Cádiz will rely on the veteran striker for goals if they’re going to beat the drop. While there are plenty of other names ahead of him in the betting, we would strongly recommend a wager on Negredo to score first.

The reason we’ve picked Negredo? Well, it’s not because we’re sure he’ll get on the scoresheet. Instead, it is to do with the odds. They’ve massively boosted Negredo’s odds of scoring first at bet365, taking him from 17/2 all the way to 10/1. These are odds that really can’t be ignored.

So, we’d head over to bet365 and place a bet on Negredo to score first – the returns will be huge if he does knock in the opening goal.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz betting tips: Álvaro Negredo to score first @ 10/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz Match Odds

Real Mallorca @ 5/6 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Cádiz @ 18/5 with bet365

Real Mallorca vs Cádiz Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

