PSG News: Neymar outlines future ambitions

Neymar says that he is looking to make a move to the MLS when his contract expires.

Neymar and his dream

In a little under two weeks, Neymar will turn 30. Therefore, it is fair to say that the Brazil international has only a few years at the highest level left in the tank. Inevitably, he will be thinking about his future, especially when he nears the twilight stages of his playing career.

While speaking to a Brazilian podcast, the PSG man opened up about his intentions in the coming years. And it appears that the former Barcelona star has already mapped out his playing career.

“I really want to play at Santos again. What I really miss is playing at home, my God, this stadium is wonderful,” said the Paris Saint-Germain star.

But before returning to the country, the Parisian star intends to discover a new championship.

Neymar’s eyes are currently gazing towards an experience in the MLS.

“I also really want to play in the United States, at least for a season. It’s a short championship. You have three or four months of vacation, “argued the PSG forward.

The opportunity to find some acolytes? For years now, the Spanish and American media have been explaining that the future of players like Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, who also have a great chance of making a switch across the Atlantic.

Neymar’s current deal at Parc des Princes expires in 2025. This is when he turns 33. It is therefore time for him to seriously consider the possibility of going to the United States. Of course, the level of MLS has improved quite a lot in recent years. However, the league still isn’t as competitive as the ones the Brazilian is used to.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will be focused on doing well at PSG for now. The runaway Ligue 1 leaders have a chance of winning the Champions League this season and face Real Madrid for the second leg of the Round of 16 in two weeks.