For the fourth time in the last seven months, an employee of the Phoenix Suns is suing the franchise citing allegations of discrimination, harassment and unlawful retaliation.

The latest lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing Gene Traylor, who was hired by the team in January 2023 as the director of safety, security and risk management.

What does the lawsuit say about Josh Bartelstein’s ‘affair’ with Sophie Cunningham?

One of the key talking points to come out of the lawsuit was an alleged affair between Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein and WNBA player Sophie Cunningham.

The lawsuit states Traylor told Bartelstein that Dan Craig, the Vice President of Security and Risk Management, was ‘spreading damaging information about him that could jeopardize the organisation.’

Craig, in conversation with Traylor and others, said Bartelstein, a married man of three years, was having sexual relations with Cunningham who played for the Mercury for six seasons before she was traded to the Indiana Fever in January.

What was in the security assessment that led to Traylor’s demotion?

Traylor, tasked with evaluating the organization’s safety, financial and reputational risks, claims he provided a security assessment which led to retaliation from management and later a demotion.

In 2023, Traylor submitted a security assessment for management that outlined specific incidents including:

A former part-time employee stole more than $40,000 in shoes, apparel and merchandise

A ‘disgruntled subject’ interrupted a Suns photo-op with team executives including CEO Josh Bartelstein

A political influencer ‘harassed’ former Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner at an airport, delaying a team flight by 3½ hours

The complaint alleges the Suns failed multiple security tests and according to the lawsuit, the Phoenix Police’s Homeland Defense Bureau conducted field tests in 2023 and 2024 where plainclothes officers were able to smuggle knives and handguns into the Footprint Center.

Traylor also alleges the team discouraged him from taking protected leave when he was diagnosed with cancer.

What are the other lawsuits against the Phoenix Suns?

Andrea Trischan, former program manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Suns, cited allegations of harassment, racial discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination – and she is seeking $60 million in damages.

In March of this year, Jason Cope – a former member of the team’s SunsVision department since 2009 – sued the team over being misclassified as an independent contractor, in which he was denied benefits and overtime.

Last month in April, an unnamed former employee alleged racial and gender discrimination alongside sexual harassment and retaliation by a former Suns executive – and they are seeking undisclosed damages.