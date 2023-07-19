MLB

Phillies Top Prospect Suggested To Have Tommy John Surgery

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
xe5pmrqxnyt6beovlmao
xe5pmrqxnyt6beovlmao

Philadelphia Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is suggested to undergo Tommy John surgery as their medical staff recommends it.

 

This is a tough blow to not only Painter but to the Phillies farm system as well. Painter is seen to be the top pitching prospect in the MLB. His  major league debut will be come later than the Phillies and him anticipated. Given the timing of the recommended surgery, Painter will seemingly be out the rest of this season and most likely all of next season to recover.

The Phillies were not expecting to use Painter this season, but they might have if any injuries happened to the starting rotation. Maybe a September call up was likely on the horizon but with the rotation they have,  Painter would simply be a bullpen arm and the Phillies think he has ace potential.

The Philadelphia Phillies are +2500 to win the World Series according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/pmn/GSMRA2J43JBEFH6JVAKMMLKQ6Y.jpg

Painter was taken 13th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft right out of high school. He is still quite young at only 20 years old, so maybe him having TJ surgery can be good for his long term health. Painter is ranked the number five prospect in the MLB according to MLB.com.

It is disappointing to see a talented young arm go through Tommy John surgery at such a young age. Historically pitchers who have had the surgery are less likely to re-injure, but there comes a time when that is not the case. This is a regularity in the MLB and for pitchers in general. Getting the surgery is not what it once was. It was once regarded to be a career ending surgery. Luckily we have excellent doctors and more advanced technology to help deal with something pitchers face every year.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz 15509056060
MLB

LATEST The New York Yankees Have Hit Rock Bottom In The AL East

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 18 2023
AP23106706332149 1200x800 1
MLB
Gerrit Cole To Start All-Star Game For The AL
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 10 2023

New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will start for the American in the All-Star game tomorrow in Seattle.   Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will get the All-Star Game start…

Sean Casey 3
MLB
New York Yankees Hire Sean Casey As New Hitting Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 10 2023

The New York Yankees have already found a new hitting coach as they have hired former MLB player and analyst Sean Casey.    Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’…

r1041256 1296x729 16 9
MLB
Pete Alonso Is The Favorite To Win Home Run Derby
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 6 2023
rsz shohei ohtani 033123 crop image
MLB
Angels Need To Trade Shohei Ohtani, Says Stephen A Smith
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023
rsz sagncd2zbqyuenuw2ja0
MLB
Ronald Acuña Has A Chance To Do Something Baseball Has Never Seen
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 28 2023
bo naylor catch
MLB
WATCH: Guardians’ Catcher Bo Naylor Executes Flawless 360-Spin Throw to Catch Runner Stealing
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023
Arrow to top