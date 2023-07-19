Phillies Top Prospect Suggested To Have Tommy John Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is suggested to undergo Tommy John surgery as their medical staff recommends it.

Medical update on Andrew Painter: pic.twitter.com/L4lRv0kC4w — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023

This is a tough blow to not only Painter but to the Phillies farm system as well. Painter is seen to be the top pitching prospect in the MLB. His major league debut will be come later than the Phillies and him anticipated. Given the timing of the recommended surgery, Painter will seemingly be out the rest of this season and most likely all of next season to recover.

The Phillies were not expecting to use Painter this season, but they might have if any injuries happened to the starting rotation. Maybe a September call up was likely on the horizon but with the rotation they have, Painter would simply be a bullpen arm and the Phillies think he has ace potential.

Painter was taken 13th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft right out of high school. He is still quite young at only 20 years old, so maybe him having TJ surgery can be good for his long term health. Painter is ranked the number five prospect in the MLB according to MLB.com.

It is disappointing to see a talented young arm go through Tommy John surgery at such a young age. Historically pitchers who have had the surgery are less likely to re-injure, but there comes a time when that is not the case. This is a regularity in the MLB and for pitchers in general. Getting the surgery is not what it once was. It was once regarded to be a career ending surgery. Luckily we have excellent doctors and more advanced technology to help deal with something pitchers face every year.