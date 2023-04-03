MLB

Philadelphia Phillies Struggle To Open Season, Start 0-3

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz how to watch texas rangers vs philadelphia phillies live stream tv channel start time april 2

They play in one of the best divisions in all of baseball, but the Philadelphia Phillies had high hopes and aspirations entering the 2023 season.

Despite the Mets and Braves bolstering their rosters in the off-season, the Phillies were not to be overlooked. Last season, they finished third in the division and 14 games back of first place. But they squeezed into the playoffs, making a run all the way to the World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies One Of Three Winless Teams In MLB

They came up short in 6 games against the Astros, but Philadelphia had made enough noise to be considered one of the better teams going into the 2023 season. They were able to add one of the biggest names of the off-season, signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal.

Before the season started last week, the Phillies were one of the teams that were in the top-5 favorites to win the 2023 World Series, according to the oddsmakers. But things didn’t go as planned over the first weekend of the season.

Philadelphia played host to the Texas Rangers for a three game series, and gave up 27 combined runs over the first two games. They lost 11-7 and 16-3 in embarrassing displays of pitching. The Phillies had a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday Night Baseball in front of a national audience, but were only able to score a single run and lost 2-1.

Far Too Early To Panic, But Start Is Concerning

While it is far too early to panic, and it is a small sample size, but the 0-3 start is not a good look for a team with higher expectations. They are one of three teams across the majors that hasn’t won a game yet, and the only one in the National League. Their -18 run differential is tied for the league-worst with the 0-3 Detroit Tigers.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to right the ship on Monday as they begin a new series, but they’ll have to do so on the road against the New York Yankees.

The team will be patiently awaiting the return of superstar Bryce Harper from his Tommy John surgery. There are hopes that he could return by the All-Star break, but reports have said that that would be an optimistic outlook.

